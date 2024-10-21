Beking Monaco 2024: Cycling meets solidarity

On 24 November, the Principality will be all about pedal power, as it hosts the 4th edition of Beking Monaco. This iconic event not only celebrates the love of cycling, it also showcases charitable causes while promoting sustainable mobility.

Organised by the non-profit organisation Beking, with the invaluable support of CMT and AWE Sport, Beking Monaco embodies a real movement, combining sport and charitable giving. This year, the public is invited to take part in a day that is rammed with activities for all ages, including a fan village, exciting races and a host of surprises.

Claudia Morandini, co-founder of the event, says: “We are delighted to see how Beking has won the hearts of cyclists and the general public over the years. This event has become a voice for essential messages about society and the environment.”

An educational and festive day

Two spectacular races will feature on the day: a ProAm and a professional criterium, with international cycling champions competing. At the same time, educational activities will raise awareness on road safety and sustainable mobility, making the event both entertaining and informative.

The fans’ village will be a great place to socialise, with visitors of all ages able to rub shoulders with their idols and take part in fun activities. “It’s a unique opportunity to bring the community together through the values we share, and have fun at the same time,” adds Ms Morandini.

A charity fundraiser and auction

One of the key features of Beking Monaco is the desire to raise funds to support educational and sporting projects. A charity auction will take place at the end of the day, with valuable items open to bids in aid of the non-profit organisation’s work. The commitment of riders and sponsors is crucial to the event and the causes it supports.

A promising future for the competition

With the growing success of previous editions, Beking Monaco has become an unmissable event for cycling enthusiasts and families alike. The ongoing challenge is to continue to grow the event, in order to reach even more people and explain the importance of sport in our society.

“Every year, we hope to see this wonderful initiative grow and become a popular event for everyone,” says Claudia Morandini. Make a diary date for 24 November in Monaco, for a day where cycling goes hand in hand with community and doing good!

