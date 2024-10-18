Energy transition: How EVER Monaco 2024 intends to reinvent tomorrow’s mobility

Prince Albert II at the wheel of a 100% electric Abarth at EVER Monaco 2023 © EVER Monaco

On 13 and 14 November, the Grimaldi Forum will be hosting the 19th edition of EVER Monaco, a flagship event devoted to green technologies and sustainable mobility. It promises to be an exceptional year, with a packed programme of innovations and an unprecedented collaboration with the AVERE E-Mobility Conference.

H.E. Bernard Fautrier, President of EVER Monaco, is delighted to announce the return of the event to the Grimaldi Forum, after three years at the Espace Fontvieille. This year’s edition will feature a partnership with the AVERE E-Mobility Conference, bringing together some 300 European players in clean mobility. The focus will be on technological innovations and ecological solutions that are transforming the way we move around.

Visitors will be able to explore some thirty stands featuring the vehicles of today and tomorrow, as well as take part in free round-table discussions on the challenges of sustainable mobility. “Monaco is a leader in electric mobility, with 1,200 charging points and 11% of vehicles in circulation are plug-in,” says Anthony Dupont, Director of Electric Mobility at SMEG, the Monegasque Gas and Electricity Company.

Édition 2023 © EVER Monaco

Tests of 100% electric vehicles

The 2024 edition of EVER Monaco also promises an interactive experience, thanks to the Ride and Drive area. Participants will be able to test-drive iconic models such as the Porsche Macan Electric, the Alfa Romeo Junior 100% – an exclusive preview, the Jeep Avenger, the Audi Etron Q6 and Etron SG6, the brand-new Abarth and a 100% French Devinci model made in Toulouse. “It’s a unique opportunity to test tomorrow’s technologies on Monaco’s roads,” says Stéphane Colmart, Director of Segond Automobiles.

This immersive experience is designed to pique visitors’ interest and enable them to learn about new forms of mobility. “We want to create a space where innovations can be experienced, not just seen,” adds Colmart.

Édition 2023 © EVER Monaco

The Riviera Electric Challenge: A 100% green competition

This year, the Riviera Electric Challenge celebrates its 10th edition, with the course reversed. Participants will set off from the Grimaldi Forum towards Italy at Dolceaqua, with the finish at Château Grimaldi in Cagnes-sur-Mer, France.

Alain Gaggero, Deputy Mayor of Cagnes-sur-Mer and responsible for Sustainable Development, emphasises that the event encourages discussion and social interaction between electric vehicle users. “The aim is to drive as virtuously as possible, to consume as little as possible. We’ll be measuring participants’ fuel consumption and promoting greener driving,” he adds.

AVERE E-Mobility Conference: a landmark event

The AVERE E-Mobility Conference, an integral part of the event, focuses on the development of electric vehicles and sustainable mobility technologies. The conference will bring together industry representatives, researchers, policy-makers and start-ups, encouraging an exchange of expertise and best practice.

During workshops, round tables and conferences, participants will be able to explore crucial issues such as electric vehicles in an urban environment, advances in battery technology, and the policies required to support the transition to cleaner mobility.

Launch of the European Startup Prize for Mobility: a boost for innovation

On 13 November, EVER Monaco will be hosting an exceptional ceremony: the launch of the 6th edition of the European Startup Prize for Mobility. Created by former MEP Karima Delli, this award has rapidly become the largest mobility innovation ecosystem in Europe.

Bringing together leading institutions such as the European Investment Bank and major players such as MasterCard and Europcar Mobility Group, the event promises to give fresh impetus to the transformation of sustainable mobility. With Prince Albert II in attendance, the aim of the initiative is to foster the emergence of innovative solutions for a greener, more connected future.

“We’re aiming for concrete solutions to combat climate change as we prepare the future of mobility. We are delighted to see Monaco become the starting point for projects that will change the way we get around,” says Karima Delli, stressing the importance of collective commitment in this crucial area.

Monaco looks to a sustainable future

With an ambitious programme and a strong commitment to collaboration, EVER Monaco 2024 is a must-attend event for fans of sustainable mobility. The Principality, true to its commitment to the environment, is leading the way towards a future where technology and ecology coexist in harmony.

Don’t miss your chance to find out how Monaco is leading the energy transition!

Édition 2023 © EVER Monaco

Practical details:

EVER Monaco is open to individuals, professionals and institutions alike. Admission is free, as are the activities on offer.

Where: Grimaldi Forum, Monaco’s International Convention Centre

What: test drives, themed round tables, activities

When: 9 am to 9 pm on Wednesday 13 November / 9 am to 5 pm on Thursday 14 November

Access: Several car parks, bus routes, electric bike stations (Monabike) and car-pooling service (Mobee) nearby.

Detailed programme: https://ever-monaco.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/Programme-general-Ever-Aec-2024.pdf

