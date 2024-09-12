Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Advertising »
Photos

Prince Albert II celebrates first European Peace Run in Monaco

By Anaïs Riu
Published on 12 September 2024
1 minute read
Prince Albert II supports many sports initiatives for peace © Manuel Vitali / Communication department 
By Anaïs Riu
- 12 September 2024
1 minute read

The first European Peace Run came to an end near the Stade Louis II on Tuesday 10 September, after a 1,500-kilometre journey through five countries. Welcomed by the Monegasque Sovereign, the amateur runners of the Zukunft Frieden non-profit achieved a remarkable feat, driven by their determination to promote peace through sport.

Advertising »
Advertising

On Tuesday, the 15 participants in the first European Peace Run crossed the finish line in the Principality, after an impressive 1,500-kilometre journey that began in Bitterfeld, Germany.

Crossing five countries, the Zukunft Frieden runners braved sometimes difficult weather conditions and the challenges of altitude to carry a strong message: peace can be promoted through sporting effort and solidarity.

Supported by the Monegasque Government and the Prince’s Palace, they achieved the feat in just 11 days, proving that sport remains a powerful driver of international cooperation. Here’s a look at when they arrived, with the Prince.

Advertising »

Photo credits: © Communication department / Manuel Vitali.

Prince Albert II attends vibrant tribute to Bernard Hinault, former Tour de France champion

Advertising »