Prince Albert II celebrates first European Peace Run in Monaco

The first European Peace Run came to an end near the Stade Louis II on Tuesday 10 September, after a 1,500-kilometre journey through five countries. Welcomed by the Monegasque Sovereign, the amateur runners of the Zukunft Frieden non-profit achieved a remarkable feat, driven by their determination to promote peace through sport.

On Tuesday, the 15 participants in the first European Peace Run crossed the finish line in the Principality, after an impressive 1,500-kilometre journey that began in Bitterfeld, Germany.

Crossing five countries, the Zukunft Frieden runners braved sometimes difficult weather conditions and the challenges of altitude to carry a strong message: peace can be promoted through sporting effort and solidarity.

Supported by the Monegasque Government and the Prince’s Palace, they achieved the feat in just 11 days, proving that sport remains a powerful driver of international cooperation. Here’s a look at when they arrived, with the Prince.

