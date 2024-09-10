Prince Albert II attends vibrant tribute to Bernard Hinault, former Tour de France champion

Many VIPs were there for the tribute, including Prince Albert II, Jean-Jacques Raffaele, Mayor of La Turbie, and Daniel Audemard, Chairman of SOMAT © Axel Bastello / Prince's Palace

The village of La Turbie paid tribute to Bernard Hinault, five-time winner of the Tour de France, with the inauguration of a mural in his honour. The ceremony took place on Sunday 8 September with a host of VIPs in attendance, including the Monegasque Sovereign.

Sunday 8 September was a memorable day for La Turbie. The town unveiled a large mural dedicated to Bernard Hinault, a living legend of world cycling. The work now sits beside the Carlo Felice Fountain, an iconic spot in the village, and celebrates the exploits of the man who made Tour de France history with five victories.

The event was attended by many key political and sporting figures, including Prince Albert II, the Mayor of La Turbie Jean-Jacques Raffaele, and Daniel Audemard, Chairman of SOMAT. They took part together in the official ceremony, which included the unveiling of a commemorative plaque in honour of the cycling champion.

The mural on the Carlo Felice Fountain © Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

In his speech, Jean-Jacques Raffaele, Mayor of La Turbie, spoke movingly of the importance of the tribute to Bernard Hinault. “It gives me great pleasure to meet you again today, in front of this magnificent Carlo Felice fountain, at the foot of this mural, a symbol of the history and life of our town,” he said. He spoke about how La Turbie has changed over the years, with the washerwomen at the fountain giving way to cyclists who come from far and wide to discover the local heritage and get refreshment.

The Mayor also stressed Bernard Hinault’s exceptional stature in the world of cycling. Describing the five-time Tour de France winner as a “source of inspiration”, he concluded with a strong message: “Dear Bernard, for us, you are and always will be the greatest.”

The inauguration was followed by a social gathering for the participants, who were able to chat with Bernard Hinault, a figure who is still respected and admired. The people of La Turbie and the cycling fans in attendance will remember this event for a long time, as Bernard Hinault’s name is added to the history of the village.

The Inaugural plaque – © Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

A bridge between cycling’s past and future

The mural not only celebrates Bernard Hinault’s impressive career, but also symbolises La Turbie’s great passion for cycling. Situated close to the famous La Turbie climb, a popular stage for cycling fans, the work links the glorious past and the promising future of cycling in the region.

Through the tribute, La Turbie is restating its attachment to the sport, which is part of its identity and which attracts cyclists from all over the world every year, eager to soak up the historic and picturesque setting.

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

