First home defeat for Roca Team in Betclic Élite championship

AS Monaco Basket lost to Elan Chalon on Sunday (99-104) in their first Betclic Élite match at Gaston-Médecin, despite 34 points scored by Mike James.

It’s the third consecutive match at home and second defeat for the Principality club. Last Friday’s victory over Dubai in the Euroleague was not repeated. Vassilis Spanoulis’s side was outplayed by the Burgundy club, even without its key player, American point guard Jeremiah Hill, who was out with an injury. Monaco were without the injured Yoan Makoundou, as well as Alpha Diallo and Daniel Theis who were being rested.

A long match

The Greek coach watched helplessly as his team struggled, constantly chasing the Chalon score. At the break, they were ten points behind their opponents, who were more accurate and enterprising, with Zac Cuthbertson and Lionel Gaudoux scoring 24 and 21 points respectively.

AS Monaco continued to suffer and even fell behind by 18 points just before the end of the 3rd quarter. The match, which started at 4.30 pm, finished at around 6.45 pm, due to the many fouls committed by both sides, 65 in total, and the 80 free throws awarded to both teams. © Manuel Vitali -Communication Department

Too little too late

Determined to get back into the game, the Monegasques were more convincing and even managed to reduce the deficit in the final quarter (-6), thanks to Matthew Strazel. Unfortunately, the French playmaker was sent off at the end of the game for an accumulation of fouls. This proved costly, as his team-mates were unable to turn things around and ended up losing the match.

The Roca Team will have the chance to bounce back on Thursday evening (20:30) when they travel to Milan on Matchday 3 of the Euroleague, before a tricky trip at the end of the week to the reigning French champions, Paris Basketball, who beat them in last season’s finals.