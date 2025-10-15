New baby girl for Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo, eighth grandchild for Princess Caroline!

The Grimaldi family has a new member with the arrival of little Bianca Carolina Marta, Princess Caroline’s eighth grandchild.

Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo’s third child was born on 4 October, according to Paris Match. The couple chose the name Bianca Carolina Marta for their first daughter, a sister for their two boys, Stefano (8) and Francesco (7). The middle name is a tribute to Princess Caroline of Monaco, the child’s paternal grandmother, while Marta is for Marta Marzotto, an emblematic figure in Italian fashion and Beatrice Borromeo’s maternal grandmother.

An anniversary year for the couple

The birth adds to a particularly significant year for Pierre Casiraghi, 38, nephew of Prince Albert II, and his wife Beatrice, 40. The couple celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in July, having married in a civil ceremony at Monaco’s Prince’s Palace in 2015.

The pregnancy was revealed at the end of May at a Dior fashion show in Rome, where the Italian journalist and film-maker appeared in a flowing white dress. Inga Griese, founder of ICON Magazine, confirmed the news on Instagram, saying it would be a girl.

Bianca Carolina Marta is Princess Caroline of Hanover’s eighth grandchild, and ranks eleventh in the order of succession to the Monegasque throne. With its traditional discretion, the Princely Family has not yet officially announced the birth.