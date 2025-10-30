Valentin Vacherot tames Rinderknech again and reaches last 16 in Paris

The 26-year-old Monegasque sensation continues his rise through the ranks with a win in another high-stakes duel.

On Wednesday afternoon, on the central court of La Défense Arena, Valentin Vacherot once again overcame his French cousin Arthur Rinderknech in a gruelling three-set battle (6-7, 6-3, 6-4), securing a place in the last 16 of the prestigious Rolex Paris Masters.

Just two weeks after their historic Shanghai final, won by the Monegasque, the cousins faced off once more in a highly anticipated “cousin clash.” In an electric yet respectful atmosphere, both men delivered a thrilling spectacle for the Parisian crowd.

Nerves of steel turn the match around

Amid a fierce familial rivalry, Vacherot showed remarkable character after losing the first set in a tie-break (11-9), during which Rinderknech had saved three set points. The Monaco native, now ranked 40th in the world following his surprise victory in China, once again demonstrated his ability to handle crucial moments.

Breaking early in the second set, he gradually took control over his cousin, confirming his current golden form on the ATP Tour. The victory, achieved after a near three-hour battle, highlights his growing mental tenacity in long rallies.

Another surprise on the same side of the draw

His performance propels Vacherot into a prestigious last 16 clash against Briton Cameron Norrie, who pulled off a shock win over world number one Carlos Alcaraz. It’s yet another opportunity for the Principality’s representative to shine on the international stage and continue his remarkable rise.

Driven by his love of the game and a renewed enthusiasm on the Tour, the Monegasque athlete perfectly personifies the emerging generation of tennis players proudly flying the flag for the Principality on the world’s most famous courts.