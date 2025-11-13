AMPN celebrates 50 years of history at Galerie des Pêcheurs

A photographic retrospective opened on Friday in the presence of the Minister of State retraces half a century of commitment to preserving Monaco’s marine heritage.

On Friday 7 November, Christophe Mirmand inaugurated the exhibition marking fifty years of the Monegasque Association for the Protection of Nature (AMPN). Bernard Fautrier, Special Adviser to the Sovereign on environmental issues, Céline Caron-Dagioni, Minister of Public Works, the Environment and Urban Development, Lionel Beffre, Minister of the Interior, Guillaume Pastor, Adviser to the Prince’s Cabinet, as well as Marie-Noëlle Gibelli and Marjorie Crovetto were among those in attendance.

On display until 4 January 2026, the retrospective traces the history of the association, born from Prince Rainier III’s wish for Monaco to make a significant contribution to safeguarding the Mediterranean.

© Michel Dagnino – AMPN

The exhibition is structured around six themes: protecting, developing, restoring, studying, innovating and raising awareness. Archival images and contemporary photographs highlight the AMPN’s major achievements, including the creation and management of the Larvotto Marine Protected Area since 1976 and the Spélugues Marine Protected Area since 1986.

The exhibition also showcases ecological restoration programmes, environmental monitoring and scientific research initiatives. The association is particularly renowned for its pioneering role in designing artificial reefs. The most recent, created in 2017 using 3D printing, represent a world first in this field and a remarkable technological feat.

© Communication Department – Manuel Vitali

From research to awareness-raising

For fifty years, the AMPN has led programmes to conserve natural heritage and conducted research on species and habitats, paying particular attention to fish populations and posidonia seagrass meadows. The association also engages citizens through participatory science projects and launched the Educational Marine Area, enabling pupils in the Principality to take concrete action to protect the marine environment.