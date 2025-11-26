Champions League: AS Monaco manager Pocognoli focused on Pafos win ahead of PSG showdown

On the eve of AS Monaco’s massive Champions League encounter against Cypriot side Pafos, Les Monégasques coach Sébastien Pocognoli addressed the media at the pre-match press conference. He emphasised the importance of securing a second consecutive victory in the competition and expressed his desire to see the team bounce back after last weekend’s heavy defeat to Rennes.

Rennes reflections

Wanting to turn the page following the disappointing loss to Rennes, Pocognoli described how the team has regrouped and refocused ahead of this big fixture, stating: “We started with an in-depth analysis of the match, focusing on what the team lacked but also on what went well. Then it’s important to keep working and to acknowledge what’s done well, even if after a 4-1 defeat it might seem quite negative. And then we need to make the players realise that there’s room for improvement, with varying demands placed on each individual. The goal is to find the best formula for everyone in order to bring a positive dynamic back into the group. And the only way to achieve that is to win matches.

“After a difficult start, we can finally string together a series of good results in this Champions League, something we haven’t been able to do in Ligue 1 so far. This match is a good opportunity to move towards one of our objectives, which is to get through the group stage and reach the playoffs. A good result tomorrow will allow us to look ahead with a lot of hope; that’s certainly the goal.”

Pafos

Looking ahead to the challenge Pafos will pose, the 38-year-old highlighted the qualities of the Cypriot champions and the approach Monaco must take.

“Since I arrived, I’ve been trying to instil this idea of ​​dominant football, even if the results haven’t reflected it yet. It will be the same approach tomorrow against a good reigning champion team making its Champions League debut, and they’re certainly very excited to be playing against us. It’s up to us to impose our game and create as many chances as possible, always with the same ideas in mind for this match. Pafos is an experienced team with the highest average age in the competition, capable of controlling the ball well but also playing a direct style. They’re strong on set pieces and in transition. They’re a good team with a well-defined system and some talented individuals, so we’ll need to be at our best tomorrow,” he explained.

“This is a crucial moment in the first half of our season, as we’ve just come off three matches with results that haven’t reflected our ambitions. We need to bounce back tomorrow; it’s essential that we have the right attitude and the desire to go for the three points. I’m always a positive person, and if we have a good match and win tomorrow, we can certainly use that momentum to reignite our positive momentum, which was the case in my first few matches after arriving.”

Next up was the subject of Paul Pogba, who made his long-awaited comeback vs Rennes, as the Belgian boss outlined the considered plan being followed for the 2018 World Cup winner.

“He’s doing well, training without any problems, and we’re continuing along the planned path. He made his return against Rennes, so the idea is to proceed step by step, assess his physical condition and see what he can contribute to the team. If the training weeks continue smoothly, we’ll certainly have the opportunity to see him on the pitch for longer periods,” commented the former Union Saint-Gilloise manager.

Akliouche

Pocognoli also spoke about rising star Maghnes Akliouche, praising his recent progress and growing influence, insisting: “I think his starting position in the French national team stems from his good performances in October. When I arrived, he put in some interesting performances, showing discipline in his game and also getting closer to the penalty area to improve his statistics.

“Even in Bodø, during a difficult match, he provided the decisive pass, so he’s taking that next step and becoming a key player in crucial moments. The next step now, after this start with Les Bleus, is to build on that success by continuing what he did well in October and not overthinking things. It’s important that he understands what’s happening at Monaco and learns from it without getting ahead of himself, but still with ambition.”

Eyes on

Eager for an improved outing to triumph against Pafos, doing so would not only boost confidence after the Rennes setback but also provide Monaco with some vital momentum ahead of Saturday’s blockbuster clash with Paris Saint-Germain.