No Finish Line Monaco 2025: discover the 26th edition’s packed programme

The event offers an enticing programme to entertain runners and visitors under the Chapiteau at Espace Fontvieille from this Friday until 23 November.

It’s a race like no other! The 26th edition of No Finish Line will transform Monaco’s Espace Fontvieille into a musical stage for more than a week. The organisers have unveiled a programme featuring a series of concerts, DJ sets and interactive activities designed to keep up the festive atmosphere of this charity race in aid of the Children & Future charity.

From rock to traditional music

The musical entertainment will begin this Friday 15 November with the official kick-off at 2pm, followed by performances from the Rock Nineties Tribute band and the Monegasque choir U’Cantin d’A Roca. The programme extends throughout the week with a wide variety of acts: rock groups, resident DJs from Monegasque bars, traditional music from the Antilles and Réunion, as well as sessions dedicated to country and jazz blues.

The event will also feature interactive zumba and pole dance sessions led by local charities. Saturday 22 November will host the start of the 24-hour race, with participants encouraged to come in fancy dress. The day will also include workshops organised by Les Smileys Monaco and a pole dance performance.

The event will conclude on Sunday 23 November at 2 pm, marking the end of the 26th edition of No Finish Line, followed by an awards ceremony and one final musical moment with DJ Franco. Admission is free for all activities under the big top. In 2024, the race brought together nearly 14,000 participants, including Prince Albert II. Each kilometre covered corresponds to one euro donated by Children & Future to support projects helping disadvantaged or sick children.