No Finish Line 2024: €319,000 raised to support 26 community projects

After the 2024 No Finish Line, Children & Future funded projects to the tune of 319,005 euros © André Faure Photo

The 25th edition of No Finish Line Monaco has just published record results, as it turned every kilometre covered into euros donated to children in need.

Community was the name of the game from 16 to 24 November in Monaco. Nearly 14,000 participants, including Prince Albert II himself, took to the track at Port Hercule, covering a total of 319,005 kilometres. As a result of their sporting achievement some 319,005 euros were raised and redistributed by Children & Future, entirely earmarked to help sick or underprivileged children.

Since its creation, the Monegasque charity event has raised a total of 5.4 million euros for the community, with over 189,000 people covering a total of 5.1 million kilometres.

Projects with an international scope

This year, 26 initiatives benefited from the funds that were raised. The geographical split is: Monaco (€101,442), France (€102,498), Europe (€13,915), Africa (€34,648) and Asia (€37,500).

Among the key initiatives in Monaco, the Monaco Collectif Humanitaire received 75,000 euros to fund paediatric heart operations. The Save Us non-profit will use its 13,584 euros to continue fighting genetic diseases, in particular cystic fibrosis. Children & Future financed the purchase of a vein detector and a double crib for the CHPG paediatric ward. 9,212 euros were also awarded to the Association des Coeurs Vaillants et Âmes Vaillantes (Brave Hearts and Brave Souls non-profit) so that children from low-income families can take part in activities at summer camps.

© André Faure photo

In France, the ‘Les Liens du Cœur’ (Heart Ties) non-profit in Pessac will receive 30,000 euros to build a play area in the future family support home. Internationally, €20,000 will help build a nursery school class in Laos, while in Vietnam, the purchase of a minibus will make it safer for orphaned children to get to school and back.

The next edition of the No Finish Line will take place from 16 to 24 November 2025, continuing a Monegasque tradition of combining sport and generosity to turn strides into hope.