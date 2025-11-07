Prince Albert II concludes Paraguay visit with spotlight on local sport

The Monegasque Sovereign toured the Olympic facilities of Luque during the final stage of the first ever Princely visit to Asunción.

On an official visit to Paraguay since 3 November, Prince Albert II continued his diplomatic mission in the country. The trip helped to secure economic partnerships with eleven Monegasque companies and to discover Paraguay’s heritage, including the Itaipú hydroelectric plant, ranked among the Seven Modern Wonders of the World.

The final stage of the historic visit took place at the Olympic Park in Luque, in the outskirts of the capital. Julio Ferrari, Vice-President of the Paraguayan Olympic Committee, guided the Monegasque delegation through the facilities. The Prince watched a documentary outlining the development of the complex before observing various sports demonstrations on a golf buggy tour.

© Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace

The visit concluded at the Olympic Aquatic Centre, which was inaugurated last July. Equipped with a 50-metre pool built to World Aquatics standards and a diving pool, the site is preparing to host the 2025 Junior Pan American Games. The meeting reflects the Sovereign’s interest in sporting development—a recurring theme in his international commitments alongside environmental issues. The Prince then travelled to Brazil to attend the 30th United Nations Climate Conference in Belém.