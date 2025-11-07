Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Advertising »
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Advertising »
Photos

Prince Albert II concludes Paraguay visit with spotlight on local sport

By Benjamin Godart
Published on 7 November 2025
1 minute read
The Prince met with several local athletes © Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace
The Prince met with several local athletes © Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace
By Benjamin Godart
- 7 November 2025
1 minute read

The Monegasque Sovereign toured the Olympic facilities of Luque during the final stage of the first ever Princely visit to Asunción.

On an official visit to Paraguay since 3 November, Prince Albert II continued his diplomatic mission in the country. The trip helped to secure economic partnerships with eleven Monegasque companies and to discover Paraguay’s heritage, including the Itaipú hydroelectric plant, ranked among the Seven Modern Wonders of the World.

Prince Albert II visits one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World in Paraguay

The final stage of the historic visit took place at the Olympic Park in Luque, in the outskirts of the capital. Julio Ferrari, Vice-President of the Paraguayan Olympic Committee, guided the Monegasque delegation through the facilities. The Prince watched a documentary outlining the development of the complex before observing various sports demonstrations on a golf buggy tour.

© Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace

The visit concluded at the Olympic Aquatic Centre, which was inaugurated last July. Equipped with a 50-metre pool built to World Aquatics standards and a diving pool, the site is preparing to host the 2025 Junior Pan American Games. The meeting reflects the Sovereign’s interest in sporting development—a recurring theme in his international commitments alongside environmental issues. The Prince then travelled to Brazil to attend the 30th United Nations Climate Conference in Belém.