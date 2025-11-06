Prince Albert II visits one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World in Paraguay

From historic tributes to a business forum and exploring one of the world’s most powerful hydroelectric plants, the Sovereign’s visit to Paraguay has forged new economic and environmental ties.

A solemn tribute to Paraguayan heroes

On Monday 3 November, Prince Albert II’s official visit to Paraguay marked a historic milestone in relations between the two nations. Welcomed with military honours in Asunción, the Sovereign began his stay with a moment of solemn reflection: by laying a wreath at the National Pantheon of Heroes, a symbolic site of Paraguayan remembrance. Accompanied by General Alcides Lovera and Ambassador Rubén Ramírez Lezcano, he signed the visitor’s book before being informed about the site’s history.

Monaco and Paraguay seal economic partnership

On Tuesday 4 November, during an economic conference attended by President Santiago Peña, the Prince welcomed the participation of eleven Monegasque companies that had travelled especially for the occasion. Active in the health, logistics, agri-food, tourism, finance and technology sectors, the companies represent the Principality’s entrepreneurial spirit. “This forum marks a new chapter in the friendship between Paraguay and Monaco — a partnership based on trust and shared responsibility,” the Sovereign declared.

Prince Albert II and President Santiago Peña © Michaël Alesi / Prince’s Palace

The wonder of Itaipú revealed to the Prince

The highlight of the day was the visit to the Itaipú Binacional hydroelectric power plant, which left a strong impression on the Monegasque delegation. Built between 1975 and 1982 on the Paraná River, at the border between Brazil and Paraguay, the colossal structure stretches nearly eight kilometres and stands 196 metres high. Ranked among the “Seven Wonders of the Modern World” by the American Society of Civil Engineers, it has generated more than 2.6 billion MWh since 1984, supplying 90% of Paraguay’s energy needs. The Prince signed the visitor’s book and planted a tree—a symbolic gesture of his defining environmental commitment.