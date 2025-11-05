Monaco's Best
Princess Charlene crowns the talent of Monaco’s young students

By Monaco Tribune
Published on 5 November 2025
Princesse Charlene Monaco
When art meets rugby © Frédéric Nebinger/Palais princier
The President of the Monegasque Rugby Federation unveiled the jersey that will carry Monaco’s colours in Dubai, born from the creativity of 160 budding young artists.

On Wednesday morning, Collège Charles III buzzed with the colours of rugby and creativity. Princess Charlene visited for the second edition of the creative jersey contest, an initiative that combines sporting passion with artistic expression. Organised by the Monegasque Rugby Federation in partnership with the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation and the Direction de l’Éducation Nationale, de la Jeunesse et des Sports, the contest brought together nearly 160 students from grades 6 to 9.

A symbolic bridge between Monaco and South Africa

For five weeks, guided by their art teachers, the students took on a significant creative challenge: designing a jersey featuring symbols representing both Monaco and South Africa, whilst incorporating the logos of the Federation and the Foundation. This dual reference resonates particularly deeply for the Princess, born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, and profoundly attached to her African roots.

© Frédéric Nebinger / Palais princier

Yohann Fonkoa, overall winner

Accompanied by her brother Gareth Wittstock, Secretary General of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, the Princess warmly congratulated all 158 participants before praising the creativity of the 17 finalists. The overall winner, Yohann Fonkoa, a 9th-grade student, earned the ultimate honour: seeing his design worn by Monaco’s U16 national team at the International Tournament in Dubai at the end of November. He will soon receive a unique jersey signed by the players.

Shared values in joyful celebration

The visit concluded in an atmosphere filled with joy and sharing, as the Princess took time to meet with the students and sign their designs. A privileged moment embodying the sporting values so dear to her heart, extending the commitment she recently demonstrated in Georgia alongside Monaco’s young rugbymen during their preparation camp.