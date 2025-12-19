Martinez Cannes: an enchanted winter on the Croisette

When winter sun transforms a Cannes palace into a Mediterranean oasis, where every moment becomes an art of living.

The Riviera in December: a summer that never ends

Forget everything you think you know about winter in the Mediterranean. Spend an afternoon in December at Martinez Beach and you’ll understand why the French Riviera deserves its name all year round. Sunglasses firmly in place, sunscreen essential, jacket discarded on the back of our chair – the one named ‘Robert De Niro’ – we have lunch facing the sparkling Mediterranean. The heat is such that we seek shade, living proof that summer in Cannes never really takes a break.

Martinez Beach by Jean Imbert © Boby

And that is precisely one of the hallmarks of the Martinez: keeping its beach open in winter, offering insiders the rare privilege of having lunch with their feet almost in the sand when elsewhere people are pulling out their winter coats.

The beach: when simplicity hides masterpieces

On the menu, the descriptions are deceptively simple. ‘Braised cauliflower with herb sauce’ – how could you guess that such a humble vegetable could be elevated to such heights? Each bite reveals layers of flavour: the caramelised sweetness of the cauliflower meets a remarkably delicate herb sauce, with hints of parsley, tarragon and perhaps a touch of chives, all orchestrated with the precision of chef Jean Imbert, who transforms the everyday into the extraordinary.

The starters tell the same story of understated elegance. But it is the desserts that provide the perfect finishing touch: light and airy, they leave you with that rare feeling of being satisfied without feeling heavy. A taste memory that lingers long after you have left the table.

A life-size Christmas tale

Even before crossing the threshold, the enchantment begins. A majestic illuminated bear rises up to the roof of the entrance porch. This luminous sentinel sets the tone: here, the festive spirit is celebrated in style. Inside, the magic continues with fairy-tale decorations that transform the palace into a Christmas story for sophisticated adults.

The festive spirit is in full swing © Boby

Our room offers breathtaking views of La Croisette, and watching the sun dance across the sky becomes a form of meditation in itself. In the morning, the sun rises in a symphony of pinks and golds over the Mediterranean. In the evening, it slowly disappears behind the Estérel Massif, setting the sky ablaze with purple and orange. Between these two moments, the light plays with the waves, creating an ever-changing spectacle that makes simply looking out the window an incomparable luxury.

© Martinez Cannes

The hidden oasis: the best-kept secret on the Croisette

Invisible from the boulevard, the Martinez hides a treasure: its Oasis. After the hustle and bustle of shopping and Cannes life, discover this haven of greenery where time stands still. The wellness programme unfolds naturally: a session in the glass-walled gym offering a soothing view of the lush vegetation, followed by a dip in the heated outdoor pool – the contrast between the cool air and the warm water is exhilarating – and finally, the spa.

Martinez Oasis © Nicolas Grosmond

The Oasis Spa by Carita offers tailor-made treatments. We opted for the Or Manuel facial treatment (December special offer: €190 instead of €215), a welcome treat after our sunny lunch where we had… forgotten our sun cream. Sixty minutes of pure regeneration where the skin regains its radiance under the expert hands of the beautician. The treatment is perfectly adapted to the specific needs of each skin type, combining manual techniques and luxury products.

The Martinez Bar: when the night comes alive

At 9 p.m., the atmosphere in the bar is still subdued. We start with non-alcoholic cocktails – the staff gracefully adapt to all requests – accompanied by vegetarian dishes that are as beautiful as they are tasty. Then, at 10 p.m. sharp, the DJ takes to the stage and the magic begins.

Martinez Bar © Boby

Delphine, the bar manager, embodies the warm hospitality that makes all the difference. You can immediately sense that she deeply loves what she does. With regulars, she shares the camaraderie of old friendships; with newcomers, she instantly creates that same warm connection. When the bar comes alive to the DJ’s beats, she moves among the customers with choreographed grace, serving tables to the music, happily blurring the line between service and performance in a friendly and elegant atmosphere.

Sunday Roast: reinventing Sunday with the family

While brunches are becoming increasingly popular in Cannes, the Martinez has chosen to stand out with a revamped tradition: Sunday Roast. Every Sunday at Le Sud restaurant, from 12pm to 3pm, it’s time to rediscover family meals around slowly roasted meat.

On the Sunday of our visit, the menu celebrated Mediterranean flavours: sea bream ceviche with yuzu and lemongrass to start, followed by the star dish – duckling with olives and pistachios, accompanied by autumn vegetables. To finish, a passion fruit tart with mango marmalade and mild spices.

Sunday Roast at Le Sud restaurant © Boby

Set menu at €39 per dish or €65 for a full menu (starter, main course, dessert, mineral water and hot drink). The menu changes every week, alternating between suckling pig stuffed with prunes, veal breast stuffed with Niçoise-style vegetables, leg of lamb with garlic and preserved lemon, or the famous duck. A British tradition beautifully reinterpreted with sun-ripened produce.

Parties at the Martinez: an exceptional programme

The Martinez unveils its full festive programme for the end of the year, transforming the palace into a theatre of unforgettable celebrations.

On 24 December, the Palme d’Or offers its Christmas Eve dinner (€320) with a refined menu in the Michelin-starred setting of the gourmet restaurant, while on 25 December, Le Sud welcomes families and gourmets for its Christmas Brunch (€180) or you can enjoy the discovery and tasting menus at the Palme d’Or.

On 31 December, there is a royal choice: a gourmet dinner at La Palme d’Or (€650) with musicians, a convivial experience in the South (€390), a chic yacht atmosphere at Plage du Martinez (€390), or a cocktail reception at Martinez Bar (€150) followed by a DJ set (admission €80 from 10.30pm, reserved for adults).

On 1 January, the New Year’s Brunch in the South (€220) allows you to start the year in Mediterranean style, accompanied by a pianist.

To prolong the magic, the Martinez offers its signature pastries: the ‘Estela’ Yule log (€95 for 6 people) with grapefruit, yoghurt and rosemary flavours, and from 26 December, the Galette des Rois (€60) with chestnut and Corsican mandarin. Free delivery by electric Méhari on 23 and 24 December.

Practical information

Hôtel Martinez – 73 La Croisette, 06400 Cannes

Tel. : +33 (0)4 93 90 12 34

Reservations and information: Hotel Martinez

Sunday Roast available from 19 October to 10 May 2026