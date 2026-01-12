Reaction: Pocognoli praises AS Monaco’s fighting spirit after Coupe de France win

AS Monaco booked their spot in the Round of 16 of the Coupe de France with a determined 1-3 win vs US Orléans. Although the Principality outfit were forced to play over half of the contest with 10 men following Stanis Idumbo’s red card, ASM’s ruthlessness in front of goal ensured they reigned supreme.

Manager Sébastien Pocognoli was in fine form to dissect the clash and give his thoughts on a host of topics in the post-match press conference.

Debrief

First up was his take on the lessons learnt from this spirited triumph, as he spoke insightfully on many aspects of the performance.

“We’re in a cup competition, so the main thing is to qualify. We can discuss our performance in the first half, where we didn’t execute our game plan as expected, but our fighting spirit playing 10 against 11 in the second half was remarkable, and that needs to be highlighted during a difficult period for us. At times, we saw a bit of hesitation in our decision-making, but the team stuck together and didn’t give up. That’s positive because it shows we can achieve good things even when things get tough,” he reflected.

First-half struggles

Having endured a challenging time in the opening stanza, which saw the home side enjoy the ascendancy for large chunks, Pocognoli looked back on their shortcomings, stating: “We simply weren’t brave enough with the ball. We weren’t positioned between the lines, and that takes courage. Then, US Orléans did what they had to do, which was to press us high up the pitch. Many expected a low block, but they were aggressive, and that caused us some problems.

“However, I think that getting back to winning ways was necessary, especially for the players, because they deserve it. Now we need to build on that and deliver strong performances, which could ease a lot of tension. We know we need to improve in our daily work, but I have a clear vision of what we need to put in place.”

4-4-2 diamond

Opting for the 4-4-2 diamond shape again, it was intriguing to hear the coach’s take on how it went and why he chose it, in a game where this constellation didn’t work as well as in recent matches.

“We need to look at what the team needs most. We’re constantly changing our system, and we’ve managed to find good solutions with a clear tactical approach. That’s why we want to maintain some stability in what the players have been building for the last three or four matches, even if it doesn’t mean we’ll always stick to this formation. We worked on it all week, and US Orléans changed their setup before the match, which may have caused some hesitation in the structure. Again, we had good control in the second half, and that’s something to remember,” he told the media.

Turning point

Asked whether the win could mark a turning point for the second half of the season despite playing with ten men, the ASM boss was optimistic, commenting: “I hope so! It was a victory built on character, because we played against a good US Orléans team, and that needs to be emphasised. It reminds me of the one we got in Bodø/Glimt, where we were clinical in a difficult situation. When you win, you have to acknowledge it, even if the performance wasn’t as impressive, because teams are surprised in these kinds of matches every year. We weren’t, and that’s thanks to the players and staff, who should be proud. Today, we’re not going to sulk; we’re going to celebrate this qualification and maintain our ambition to go as far as possible.”

Kohn’s heroics

Last on the list was Pocognoli delivering special praise for Philipp Köhn after the goalkeeper’s masterful display, which saw him chime in with a series of crucial interventions.

“Phillip has quality; he played another very good match and saved us in key moments. I’m happy for him because it hasn’t been easy. He had a few good games when I arrived, then he went back to the bench when Lukáš Hradecký returned, who had been performing well. Now he’s back, and it will be up to him to maintain that form because consistency is key for every player,” explained the 38-year-old.

Lorient up next

This resilient victory provides Pocognoli’s Monaco with positives to carry back into their Ligue 1 exertions. With confidence boosted by their admirable response to adversity, the trip to Lorient offers them a chance to secure a pivotal three points amid their ongoing league struggles.