Reaction: Pocognoli reflects on Lorient loss and looks ahead to Real Madrid match

AS Monaco’s miserable run is showing no signs of letting up as they slumped to a 1-3 home defeat against FC Lorient. Sébastien Pocognoli’s side have now lost seven of their last eight Ligue 1 fixtures, with their sole triumph coming over Paris Saint-Germain in that period.

Cutting a composed figure at the post-match press conference despite this latest misstep, the Monaco manager nonetheless offered a measured analysis of the loss and turned his attention to the looming Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Reflections

First on the agenda was Pocognoli’s disappointment about this defeat and his words on where his team went wrong vs Lorient.

“Defeats always hurt. Regarding this one, the first half was very disappointing, considering the week’s training, our initial feeling and the fact that we were starting the second half of the season. We thought there was everything to gain, but in the end, it’s the same result and points, so it’s disappointing,” he lamented.

“We weren’t courageous enough with the ball in the first half, because against a deep-lying defence you need the desire to break through the lines, to move forward, to create opportunities. We had worked on that this week, so it’s disappointing. And without the ball, we didn’t have the necessary impact in our forward pressing. We were better in the second half, especially in our pressing, which led to our equaliser. But even though we controlled the second half better, we conceded goals from all three of Lorient’s attacks, so we inevitably lacked precision and quality in both penalty areas at key moments.”

Solutions

Acknowledging that fixing their problems is easier said than done, particularly given their brutal injury crisis, he went on to outline how the team might halt their slide.

“We know we have a squad with players returning from injury, others who have just arrived and so on. I try to find answers to the questions week after week, without making excuses, but it’s clear that our leverage on the pitch is limited because the squad itself is small. We have to keep working, encourage the players to improve and push those returning from injury to get back to the expected pace and regain their fitness,” explained the 38-year-old.

“We are inevitably judged on results. This situation is due to many factors, although I think I will also be judged on how I manage this difficult period. We need to calmly analyse why this negative spiral is happening despite the work we’ve put in, even though I feel like I’m giving more than my all every day. Managing this requires certain qualities, especially knowing that we have a small squad and that we’ll need to continue to motivate the team and work on the mental aspect. I will continue to push and support my players, even if more is expected from some of them. In any case, giving up wouldn’t be an option for me or for the club in general.”

Fear setting in

Pocognoli was also asked if his players were being weighed down by recent setbacks, as he reflected on the mental challenges the squad’s facing during this run of poor results.

“It’s hard to say, because we did react and get back on the scoreboard, but then we conceded a goal within 10 minutes, and naturally, we felt it was difficult to get back into the game. It’s something that can develop as the season progresses with poor results, but then you have to analyse why so you don’t fall into a negative mindset. In any case, it’s certain that mental strength and morale are tested during a period like this. The watchword today was precisely to play with courage and change the dynamic. We had put everything in place this week to encourage this, but in the first half, it wasn’t enough,” he told the media.

Real Madrid

Monaco’s disappointing defeat to Lorient has raised questions about their readiness for Tuesday’s crucial Champions League duel with Real Madrid. When Pocognoli was quizzed on whether the high-profile fixture could serve as the perfect catalyst for a response, he stressed that the team remains determined to use the occasion as a chance for redemption.

“We’ll see if this is the best way to bounce back, but in any case, tonight’s result isn’t the best way to prepare for this match. What’s certain is that we’ve already proven in big Champions League and Ligue 1 matches that we’re capable of rising to the occasion. If we want to bounce back, we have to be able to do it. This Tuesday’s match is, in any case, a great opportunity to defend the club’s colours and bring back some positive momentum. It’s in our best interest, both collectively and individually, to be at our best and turn things around,” he said.

“There are four days left to prepare, and we need to take a positive approach. Ultimately, it’s up to them to decide how to build this. A lack of confidence is one thing, but when you have an environment that fosters it daily, a staff and a coach who try to remain objective about the situation, it’s then up to the players to build that response. Playing against Lorient today with a certain amount of pressure is part of being a footballer. So we need to put that aside and focus on what we can control and implement on the pitch. We need to carry the confidence from training this week into the match. In any case, I’ll continue to motivate them so that things turn around in the next game.”

Tough times

The ASM boss then addressed concerns about Monaco’s tactical approach and the aforementioned squad limitations following the loss, stating: “We’re trying things out to find solutions, even though we don’t have a very large squad. The playing system we’re using right now is based on what we can do best with the players available. It worked well at times, and today I don’t see what we could have done differently with the system. It came down to playing high up the pitch, courage with the ball and intensity on second balls. We were better in the second half and were able to create chances, but we have to adapt to the available players to put them in the best possible conditions.”

Eyes on

Focus will now need to quickly shift to their colossal encounter with Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu, where, at the very least, an improved performance will be expected in their quest for a famous victory.