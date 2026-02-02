From Princess Grace to Princess Gabriella: how Dior became part of Monaco’s princely legacy

From the first Dior dress worn by Princess Grace in 1956 to the outfits of the young Princess Gabriella today, the French fashion house has faithfully accompanied the history and image of the Princely Family © Grace of Monaco - Princess in DIOR 2019 Rizzoli International Publications

From Grace Kelly’s first appearance in Dior in 1956 to the christening of the Princely Twins and the recent outings of young Princess Gabriella, the House of Dior has maintained a special relationship with the Princely Family for nearly seven decades.

The love story between Dior and the Princely Family began on 6 January 1956 in New York. For the imperial ball held at the Waldorf Astoria in honour of her engagement to Prince Rainier III, Princess Grace appeared radiant in a white dress specially created by Christian Dior. “Much loved by American stars of the 1950s, Christian Dior naturally dressed my mother for her first public appearance as a young fiancée, on the arm of my father,” recalls Prince Albert II in the preface to the book Grace de Monaco, princesse en Dior, published on the occasion of the exhibition organised in 2019 at the Christian Dior Museum in Granville.

© Grace de Monaco – Princesse en DIOR 2019 – Rizzoli International Publications

This first collaboration marked the beginning of a lasting relationship. That same year, Grace Kelly posed for an official portrait by Yousuf Karsh wearing the haute couture Colinette model, designed by Christian Dior for his autumn-winter 1956-1957 collection.

Marc Bohan, the architect of a princely wardrobe

When Marc Bohan took over as artistic director of the House of Dior in 1961, he found in Princess Grace “the perfect embodiment of a sophisticated, modern, understated and refined elegance,” in the words of Florence Müller, curator of the exhibition. This artistic encounter gave rise to an exceptional collaboration that would last more than twenty years.

“She was neither narcissistic nor particularly fashion-conscious, but she paid attention to every detail of an image she wanted to be faithful to her mission,” Marc Bohan recalls in the book. The couturier created dresses for the Princess for all occasions: structured and comfortable daytime outfits, such as the beige checked San Francisco shirt dress she wore at the opening of the Baby Dior boutique on 7 November 1967, to sumptuous evening creations.

Princess Grace photographed by Yousuf Karsh in 1956. She is wearing the Colinette dress © Grace de Monaco – Princesse en DIOR 2019 Rizzoli International Publications

Among the latter, the famous multicoloured silk chiffon bayadère dress from the Spring-Summer 1967 collection became one of the iconic pieces in the princely wardrobe. Princess Grace wore it at the Red Cross gala on 15 August 1968, then in the documentary film Monte-Carlo: C’est la Rose. In 1967, Princess Grace agreed to be the godmother of the Baby Dior label and inaugurated the children’s boutique on Avenue Montaigne alongside Marc Bohan, demonstrating a bond that went beyond a simple couturier-client relationship to become a true friendship.

Dior from mother to daughters

“Grace of Monaco passed on her taste for fashion and refinement to her two daughters, Caroline and Stéphanie, whose numerous appearances in Dior embodied a special attachment to Marc Bohan and the House of Dior,” writes Gwénola Fouilleul, curator of the Christian Dior Museum collections. For the major events in her life, Princess Caroline naturally chose Marc Bohan’s creations. On 29 June 1978, at her wedding to Philippe Junot, she looked stunning in a Christian Dior haute couture gown. Made of tulle with a flower-embroidered petticoat, it flared out into a corolla cinched at the waist. On 29 December 1983, for her wedding to Stefano Casiraghi in the salons of the Prince’s Palace, Princess Caroline wore a draped dress with a wrap neckline in beige satin crepe, “a structured yet understated design.”

Princess Caroline in Dior, photographed by Cecil Beaton for the cover of Vogue in March 1979 © Grace of Monaco – Princess in DIOR 2019 Rizzoli International Publications

Over the years, the Princely Family cultivated “almost family-like ties of friendship” with the couturier. Princess Grace personally asked her friend Marc Bohan to allow Princess Stephanie to do a fashion design internship at Christian Dior Couture. “The young woman, whose keen interest in design and fashion had manifested itself at an early age, then became Marc Bohan’s assistant from 1983 to 1984. She designed silhouettes, accessories and fabrics,” the book explains. This internship enabled Prince Albert II’s sister to meet Alix de la Comble, with whom she later created her own fashion brand specialising in swimwear.

During the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the House of Christian Dior, Princess Caroline, accompanied by her husband Stefano Casiraghi and Marc Bohan, looked stunning in a fuchsia pink silk taffeta cocktail dress from the Spring/Summer 1987 haute couture collection. Like the top models of their time, the two princesses posed several times in Dior for the cover of the famous Vogue Paris magazine. In 1979, Sir Cecil Beaton photographed Princess Caroline in a dress with a muslin bodice made by Bucol and embroidered by Lesage. Four years later, Andy Warhol captured the young woman’s beauty in a bright purple draped dress. Like their mother, the two princesses remained loyal to Marc Bohan until his departure from the House of Dior in 1989.

Dior perfumes, a story of intimacy

Beyond haute couture, Christian Dior Parfums also cultivated close ties with the princely couple thanks to Serge Heftler-Louiche, founder of Christian Dior Parfums and managing director of the Société des Bains de Mer de Monaco. L’Eau de Cologne fraîche for Prince Rainier III and Diorissimo for Princess Grace became their favourite fragrances. The choice of Diorissimo, a single-flower fragrance created in 1956, echoes the bouquet held by the future princess at her royal wedding. Special editions in Baccarat crystal were created especially for the palace.

This family history finds a particular resonance in Granville, the birthplace of Christian Dior, where the Princes of Monaco were governors in the 17th century. The exhibition Grace de Monaco, princesse en Dior, presented at the Christian Dior Museum in Granville in 2019, celebrated these links by unveiling ninety dresses from the princely wardrobe.

The christening of the Princely Twins © Prince’s Palace of Monaco

Loyalty to Dior continues with the new generations. In 2015, Princess Charlene chose Dior Haute Couture for the christening of the Princely Twins, who wore Baby Dior dresses in white cotton voile adorned with the princely monogram. Now aged 11, Princess Gabriella continues this attachment to the House of Dior.

Princess Gabriella wearing an ivory white wool coat by Dior Kids © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace / Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

At official events, such as the inauguration of the Christmas lights in November 2025 and the traditional U Cavagnëtu picnic reserved for Monegasques in September, the young Princess Gabriella is regularly dressed in Dior Kids creations.