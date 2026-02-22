Ligue 1: AS Monaco topples league leaders Lens in five-goal thriller

Trailing by two goals on the hour mark at RC Lens, the league leaders, AS Monaco secured a sensational victory.

The Lens fortress finally fell. Following ten consecutive wins in Ligue 1, the Sang et Or made the perfect start, opening the scoring early courtesy of Odsonne Édouard. Florian Thauvin then doubled the lead before ASM produced a spectacular comeback. Folarin Balogun, Denis Zakaria and Ansu Fati struck three times in 10 minutes to seal a resounding 2-3 triumph for the Monegasques.

Suffocating start to the match

From the outset, the Sang et Or pounced early. Latching onto a pass from Thauvin, Adrien Thomasson cleverly teed up Édouard, who volleyed home beyond Philipp Köhn (1-0, 3′). For the first 20 minutes, the Monegasques were pinned back by Lens and struggled to get out of their own half.

Krépin Diatta blocked Thomasson’s cross with his arm inside the box. After a VAR review, the penalty was ultimately overturned, as the corner in the build-up had gone out of play (1-0, 14′). Gradually, Sébastien Pocognoli’s men began to regain their composure. Balogun had Monaco’s first real opportunity, but his half-volley was well saved by Robin Risser (21′).

Another blow for the Red and Whites: Diatta, injured, was forced off on the half-hour mark (30′), adding his name to an already lengthy injury list. Just before the break, Simon Adingra, who scored twice against FC Nantes, saw his effort drift wide of the target (42′).

A goal that sounds the revolt

The second half started in the same fashion, with Lens pressing high. Former Monegasque Malang Sarr tried his luck from distance, and although Köhn parried the attempt, the ball fell kindly to Thauvin, who had the simple task of tapping home (2-0, 56′). But Pocognoli’s men were about to turn the game on its head.

Three goals in 10 minutes

The fightback began in the 62nd minute. After Mamadou Coulibaly harried Thauvin, Balogun won back possession and quickly unleashed a shot that slipped through Risser’s hands (2-1, 62′). It was his third goal of the week, following his brace vs Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League play-offs.

Reinvigorated, the Monegasques kept probing and equalised eight minutes later. From a pinpoint delivery by Caio Henrique, Zakaria rose in the box and powered in a header to bring the sides level (2-2, 70′).

Sensing their momentum, the Monegasques pressed on and displayed no intention of stopping there. From an aerial ball by Jordan Teze, confusion crept into the Lens defence as Nidal Celik and Ismaëlo Ganiou collided, allowing the ball to fall to substitute Fati. The Spaniard showed all his class, lifting a delicate lob over Risser to complete the turnaround (2-3, 72′). It was Monaco’s top scorer’s eighth goal of the campaign.

United to maintain the advantage

With Monaco’s third goal on the board, Lens tried to push forward in the final 15. But the visitors’ backline stood firm under pressure. Lamine Camara applied a decisive tackle in front of Rayan Fofana (80′), while Köhn made amends for a poor clearance by commanding his area and reigning supreme in a headed duel (81′).

Pocognoli rallied the 500 Monegasque fans in the stands, and referee Mr Delajod blew the final whistle after five long minutes of added time. Monaco claimed a prestigious victory at the Bollaert, a ground where only Olympique Lyonnais had managed to win this season. The win also brought an end to Lens’ 10-game winning streak at the top of the table.

Zakaria “We played a man’s game”

Speaking to the broadcaster, Pocognoli was satisfied with the reaction of his players, stating: “It’s the first time this year that we have come back to score after being two goals down. It shows a great spirit. For me, it’s fantastic what they did today. I’m very proud of them.”

The Belgian also shone the spotlight on the effectiveness of the high pressing introduced since his arrival. Before this match, Monaco and Lens were the two teams recovering the most high-intensity balls in Ligue 1 (1231 for ASM). “To do it at the leader is even more remarkable,” he insisted.

Zakaria then looked back on the match, adding: “We played a men’s game. The team knew we could change things.” Asked about the significance of this victory, the Monegasque captain did not want to get carried away. “Victories like this are good for morale. We have to build on this kind of performance for the future,” he explained. With this victory, Monaco are only six points from the top four and can believe once more in European qualification.

PSG awaits again

Monaco are now unbeaten in their last five league games and head into the second leg of the Champions League playoff against PSG on Wednesday night at the Parc des Princes (9 p.m.) full of momentum.