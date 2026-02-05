Transavia to take over Nice–Paris Orly flights after Air France exit

Following the announcement of Air France’s withdrawal from Orly Airport, its low-cost subsidiary is stepping in with an expanded offering for travellers from the French Riviera.

In a press release published on 2 February, Transavia officially announced the details of its domestic programme departing from Paris-Orly for the 2026 season. From 29 March, it will operate up to eight daily flights to Nice, allowing travellers to make a return trip in the same day. Fares will start at £45 one way.

This announcement follows Air France’s withdrawal from the south Paris airport, confirmed at the end of 2025. Domestic traffic from Orly fell by 40% between 2019 and 2023, while same-day return trips plummeted by 60%, likely as a direct result of remote working and the rise of videoconferencing.

Services designed for business customers

“The 2026 summer season will mark an important milestone in Transavia’s development. We will offer services tailored to the needs of our customers from Nice, Marseille and Toulouse, with flight frequencies allowing for same-day return trips and quick access to central Paris,” said Olivier Mazzucchelli, CEO of Transavia France, in a press release.

To attract business travellers accustomed to Air France flights, Transavia is focusing on several improvements. Flights will depart from Orly Terminal 2, with priority boarding at Gate 2C, offering quick access to Metro Line 14, which runs to the north of Paris.

The low-cost airline will also increase flexibility for ticket changes and integrate its offer into the Flying Blue loyalty programme. A dedicated lounge will open at Orly in April 2026. At the same time, Air France will maintain up to 12 daily flights to Nice from Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport.