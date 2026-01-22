United Airlines renews direct Nice–Washington flights for summer 2026

Flights to Washington will restart on 22 May 2026 and continue until the end of September © Aéroports de la Côte d'Azur Kelagopian

The American airline will relaunch its direct flights between Nice Airport and the US capital this summer, strengthening transatlantic connections for Monaco and the French Riviera.

United Airlines has confirmed the renewal of its seasonal service between Nice and Washington D.C. for the summer of 2026. Launched for the first time in late spring 2025, this service will once again operate four times a week to the Washington-Dulles hub. The airline remains the only one to offer a direct flight between these two destinations.

Combined with daily flights to New York/Newark, this offer represents – according to a statement from the American airline – an increase of more than 33% in the number of seats between Nice and the United States compared to 2024.

A boon for travellers from Monaco

“This non-stop service offers even more choice to our customers in Nice, Monaco and the entire region,” said Grégoire Dutoit, United Airlines commercial director for France. Passengers departing from Monaco and the French Riviera will enjoy direct access to the US capital. From the Washington-Dulles hub, they will also be able to reach many North American cities thanks to the airline’s network of connections.

The flights will be operated by a Boeing 767-300 equipped with 30 Polaris suites in business class, 24 Premium Plus seats and 149 seats in economy class. Franck Goldnadel, Chairman of the Côte d’Azur Airports Executive Board, welcomed the announcement, saying it would mean “time savings and reduced emissions” for travellers.