United Airlines launches non-stop Nice-Washington service, linking Riviera to US capital

The inaugural flight heralds a new era of transatlantic connectivity for the Côte d’Azur.

Travellers have been able to fly non-stop from the French Riviera to Washington D.C. since May 23, via United Airlines’ new seasonal service. The new service runs four times a week in Boeing 767-300s, confirming Nice’s growing appeal to wealthy American customers.

The introduction of the service is part of the biggest international expansion in the airline’s history. Thanks to the new route, United is increasing the number of seats available from Nice to the United States by over 30% for the summer of 2025, reflecting Americans’ growing appetite for the charms of the Côte d’Azur.

@ Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur / J. Kelagopian

“This non-stop flight provides even more travel options for our customers in Nice, Monaco and the whole of the Côte d’Azur,” says Grégoire Dutoit, United Airlines’ Commercial Director for France. The route also provides access to over 130 American destinations via the Washington D.C. and New York/Newark hubs.

There are three classes of travel experience on board the Boeing 767-300: 30 United Polaris suites in business class with direct aisle access, 24 Premium Plus seats and 149 seats in economy. Business class features fine dining and Therabody wellness products, while partnerships with Saks Fifth Avenue enhance the in-flight experience.

Two new restaurants at Nice Côte d’Azur Airport

This new route comes in addition to the existing Nice-New York/Newark service and is in addition to the daily Paris-US flights. For Franck Goldnadel, Chairman of the Executive Board of Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur, the connection “illustrates the growing attractiveness of our region” and reflects the desire to “better connect our region to the world’s major cities.”

A luxury air bridge that is transforming how passengers travel between Mediterranean Europe and North America.