Analysis: Classy Akliouche stars in AS Monaco’s superb win over PSG

Maghnes Akliouche put on a masterclass to help propel AS Monaco to an impressive 1-3 victory over Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes.

Opening the scoring after capitalising on a mistake from Warren Zaïre-Emery, he also played a key part in the move that led to Folarin Balogun’s smashing third goal by winning possession high up.

Akliouche’s shot map vs PSG (Sofascore)

Already buoyed by a Champions League strike last week, Akliouche’s performance in Paris further underlined his importance to the Principality outfit even though both he and the team have endured some ups and downs this campaign.

Causing havoc with his dribbling wizardry, tidy passing and intelligent movement, PSG battled to limit his impact.

Relishing being granted plenty of freedom from his nominal central right-sided attacking midfield role, he used this to get into brilliant positions to help his team progress upfield.

Choosing wisely when to drop deep and generate overloads in midfield to aid in bypassing the PSG press, get dangerous between the lines, venture into the half spaces between defenders or hug the touchline, his shrewd variations never let PSG settle into a rhythm of how best to stop him.

Akliouche’s heat map vs PSG (Sofascore)

Moreover, his crisply executed rotations with Balogun and Mamadou Coulibaly across the frontline, and his smooth dovetailing with the wing-backs (Vanderson then Jordan Teze after the Brazilian went off injured), elevated his menace.

Timing his movements nicely to take advantage of spaces down the channels in behind and inside the box, his spatial awareness and reading of the play were a constant thorn in the side of the home team too.

Akliouche’s position and heat map vs PSG (Sofascore)

Akliouche showcased his superb close-control dribbling to great effect vs PSG also, repeatedly carrying the ball through pressure with confidence. His touches were extremely tight and close together, which made him very difficult for PSG’s stoppers to read or predict when stepping in to challenge.

With the ball essentially glued to his feet, he was able to alter direction quickly and glide past opponents, as he used nifty changes of pace to break away from markers as well.

Akliouche’s excellent balance was on full display, allowing him to execute a range of feints, stepovers and body swerves while staying in control even in congested zones.

Akliouche’s dribbles map vs PSG (Sofascore)

His measured distribution was a handy asset as well, for he consistently linked phases of play to move the team up the pitch incisively, with his crisp, well-weighted passes connecting passages sharply and allowing Monaco to advance.

In tighter areas, Akliouche combined smartly with lovely one-twos, neat layoffs and clever flicks that ensured ASM drew PSG players out of position to open space for teammates. He was also a threat in transition when given time and space, while remaining effective during Monaco’s more methodical build-up sequences, where his composure and technical quality allowed his side to maintain offensive momentum.

Akliouche’s pass map vs PSG (Sofascore)

The way he applied solid defensive pressure with astutely curved runs to block passing lanes and force PSG to play wide or go long was another feature of his classy display.

By the numbers, his five touches inside the box, four progressive runs, two chances created, two shots and four completed defensive actions aptly demonstrated what an outstanding shift he delivered.

Manager Sébastien Pocognoli was delighted with the French international when speaking afterwards and offered some interesting insight into his development, explaining: “It doesn’t surprise me because I know very well why he can perform so well and why he’s also gone through some tougher times. He’s a creative player who needs attention and confidence. During difficult periods, these players can sometimes feel drained.”

© AS Monaco

“Our role, along with the staff, is to give him that space to express himself while still being demanding of him every day. I obviously hope he’ll be called up to the French national team. For the club, seeing an AS Monaco player establish himself as a regular in the national team would be a great source of pride. In any case, tonight again, he had a very good game, both with and without the ball.”

With him eager to continue his fine form to help Les Monegasques finish the term strongly and hopefully secure a berth in Didier Deschamps’ 2026 France World Cup squad, the final portion of the crusade looms as a pivotal one for the supremely skilled Akliouche.