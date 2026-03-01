Ligue 1: AS Monaco dominate Angers and go six games undefeated

Three days after their elimination from the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco responded at the Stade Louis-II by delivering a strong performance to defeat SCO Angers 2-0.

The European bitterness did not dent Monaco’s confidence in the league. Under the eyes of Prince Albert II and AS Monaco president Dmitry Rybolovlev, Sébastien Pocognoli’s men reacted in the best possible way by producing a solid display against Angers. Folarin Balogun and then Simon Adingra found the breakthrough in the second half (2-0), as this victory ensured AS Monaco came back to within four points of the top four.

A controlled but sterile first half

With Aleksandr Golovin and Aladji Bamba partnered in midfield and Ansu Fati starting in attack, Monaco quickly took control. In front of 5,000 supporters, some of whom were present in part of the new red and white stands of the Louis-II, the locals had 81% possession after the first quarter of an hour, a symbol of a one-sided start.

Angers, deprived of their regular goalkeeper in Hervé Koffi, chose to stay deep to exploit possible counterattacks. A strategy that almost paid off: found in the box on a cross from the right, Prosper Peter saw his header easily caught by Philipp Köhn (32′). Two minutes later, Yassin Belkhdim, who had gone behind Wout Faes, hit his attempt off target vs the Swiss goalkeeper (34′).

Between these two alerts, Monaco also created an interesting situation. On a delivery from Jordan Teze, Golovin’s backheel grazed the post (33′). The Red and Whites’ biggest chance came through Lamine Camara. Pinpointed alone after a brilliant pass from Bamba in the penalty area, the Senegalese saw his powerful strike go well over (40′).

© AS Monaco

Balogun and Adingra make the difference

After the break, Pocognoli brought on Adingra in place of Caio Henrique to bring a little more liveliness on the left flank. However, the first big chance of the second stanza was for Angers. On a counter, Lillian Raolisoa found Belkhdim, who was once again isolated against Köhn. The Moroccan was on target this time, but the Monegasque goalkeeper made a superb save with his left leg to preserve the score (0-0, 50′).

Yassin Belkhdim seul devant le but, Acte 2 🇲🇦



Les Angevins ont les occasions pour faire basculer ce match ! #ASMSCO pic.twitter.com/fABHMzDOFT Advertising » February 28, 2026

Shortly after, Belkhdim found himself at the heart of a new act of play. Initially sent off for a late intervention on Camara, he finally saw the referee reconsider his decision following a VAR review. The two teams continued with 11 against 11, without Monaco being destabilised.

The opening goal came in scrappy fashion. Golovin saw his shot saved by Oumar Pona, and Teze recovered the loose ball before delivering a cross into the box. Balogun met it with a header that was initially blocked, but the rebound struck his shin and ended up in the net (1-0, 57′). It was the American’s sixth goal in Ligue 1 this campaign, having struck in his last four games against SCO.

Folarin Balogun, l'homme en forme de l'@AS_Monaco !



🇺🇸 Un nouveau but du buteur américain pour donner l'avantage aux Monégasques. #ASMSCO pic.twitter.com/uIOUAp1Ewc — L1+ (@ligue1plus) February 28, 2026

Five minutes later, it was Adingra’s turn to cement the Monegasque domination. Perfectly served by Golovin, the Ivorian winger curled a right-footed shot into the opposite side of the net to score his third goal of the term (2-0, 62′). It was the 15th goal scored by a Monegasque substitute this season in the league.

Simon Adingra est TROP DANGEREUX 🇨🇮



45' : Entrée sur le terrain

62' : But magnifique #ASMSCO pic.twitter.com/j97q3TIDlT — L1+ (@ligue1plus) February 28, 2026

Streak continues

Monaco then managed without trembling, despite a slight scare after a foray by Harouma Djibirin, who was punished with a simulation in the box (82′).

At the end of the match, Pocognoli made several changes. The return of Christian Mawissa, who came on after several weeks of absence, offered an additional solution in defence and allowed Denis Zakaria to finish in midfield. Another upside: the first appearance in Ligue 1 of Samuel Nibombé.

© AS Monaco

Pocognoli’s debrief

In the press conference, Pocognoli praised the patience and determination of his players against an opponent who was more defensive than usual. “We faced a team that played in a lower system than usual. At half-time, we readjusted two or three things, and the team was rewarded,” he explained.

The Belgian coach was also happy with Adingra’s contribution, stating: “It was a very good opportunity this winter. He will still be decisive between now and the end of the season.”

He also stressed the importance of the return of Mawissa, which means increased competition in the defensive line. “It’s an additional option,” he said.

Asked about his team’s European ambitions, Pocognoli preferred to remain measured, calling for continued work game after game without getting carried away.

PSG awaits again

With this triumph, Monaco has now gone six games without losing in Ligue 1 and recorded a third consecutive victory. The dynamic is therefore clearly positive before another tricky trip to the Parc des Princes on Friday against PSG. After the double European confrontation, the Monegasques will this time hope to return to the Principality with a quality result to confirm their ambitions in the league.