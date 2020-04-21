Coronavirus in Monaco: daily update

Send tips | @monacotribune | Subscribe for free

NUMBERS

To date, 94 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus.

23 people have now recovered.

7 people are hospitalised.

3 of them are in intensive care.

81 people are self-isolating at home and are monitored by doctors

Not all the people tested and hospitalised are residents of the Principality.

TALKING POINTS

“We have multiplied by 7 grocery delivery”

Georges Marsan, Mayor of Monaco

“We are going to vote for an amended budget with a historic deficit of EUR 500 million”

Stéphane Valeri, President of the National Council

Stéphane Valeri and Georges Marsan answered questions from Yann-Antony Noghès in the programme “Monaco in the face of Covid-19”.

HEADLINES

The first fabric masks distributed to 38,000 people: All masks are “Made in Monaco”.

Les premiers masques en tissus distribués aux 38.000 résidents sont « made in 🇲🇨 ». @GvtMonaco remercie chaleureusement les équipes de Bettina et @mybananamoon qui sont à l’œuvre pour fabriquer ces masques essentiels à notre protection. Cette mobilisation est une fierté nationale pic.twitter.com/YRurDmmgAx — Gouvernement Monaco (@GvtMonaco) April 21, 2020

Prince Albert II visited the Princess Grace Hospital Center: The Prince met with the healthcare teams and thanked them for their work.

Doctors and nurses from Monaco will help their colleagues in France: For a month, four doctors from Monaco will support hospital staff in eastern France.

Monaco’s companies are reinventing themselves in the face of the pandemic: the Young Economic Chamber of Monaco will offer its 1st Business Time 2020, which will take place on Thursday 23rd April 2020, at 5.30 pm live on its Facebook page. The JCEM will welcome Mr Stéphane Valeri, President of the National Council of Monaco, who will introduce the topic, followed by Mr. Erwan Grimaud, founder of MC CLIC, Mrs. Anne Caravel, owner of the Exotic Garden Pharmacy, as well as Mr. Frédéric Platini, Secretary General of the Monaco Red Cross, to talk about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on business activities.

The Monte-Carlo Ballet Company will broadcast “The Nutcracker” by Jean-Christophe Maillot: Tonight at 5pm and on April 25th at 5pm, on Monaco Info and France 3 PACA.

Grimaldi Forum summer exhibition cancelled: The major summer exhibition “Monaco and the Automobile from 1893 to the present day”, which was to be the highlight of the Grimaldi Forum Monaco’s 20th anniversary celebration, has been cancelled.

Second virtual race and second victory for Charles Leclerc: The Monegasque driver fought several drivers on the 2020 F1 grid and arrived ahead of Alexander Albon (Red Bull) and Guanyu Zhou (F2). – Video.

I’m actually enjoying very much playing, and streaming. And I enjoy it even more when I win. But the post race celebrations are somehow feeling a bit different. Switching off the computer and go cook white pasta is a bit less glamour than spraying champagne on the podium — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) April 19, 2020

The anniversary of the Hercule Fitness Club: This week, the Hercule Fitness Club team is celebrating the club’s anniversary offering you several challenges. The club’s team has already shared more than 40 videos since lockdown started.

