Coronavirus in Monaco: Prince visits construction site, fourth death, masks…

NUMBERS

Now new cases since last Saturday. To date, 94 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus.

Fourth victim of the novel coronavirus in Monaco. This patient was not resident in the Principality. He was 79 years old.

35 people have now recovered. 8 more compared to yesterday.

2 people are hospitalised and are currently in intensive care.

77 people are self-isolating at home and are monitored by doctors

Not all the people tested and hospitalised are residents of the Principality.

Monegasques, residents and workers in Monaco can ask any questions they wish about Covid-19 by calling the number: 92 05 55 00. The line is open seven days a week from 9am to 6pm. It is also possible to send an e-mail to : [email protected]

TALKING POINTS

“Today’s situation makes me think that we could imagine a new world”

Jean-Christophe Maillot, choreographer of the Ballets de Monte-Carlo.

“There are a number of cases of uncooperative landlords who make no effort, who are deaf to the real difficulties of their tenants in the private sector”

Stéphane Valeri, President of the National Council

HEADLINES

Government wishes to facilitate the supply of masks to employers: The government has decided to make its supply channels available to all employers in the Principality. The latter can thus purchase alternative masks at cost price, i.e. 1€ excluding tax (VAT 5.5%). Distribution operations have already begun through employers’ organisations.

The government will launch a new website, where all interested employers will simply have to fill in a form and specify the quantity of masks required. An appointment slot will then be proposed to enable all employees to come and collect the masks.

Distribution of masks to all residents aged between 16 and 65: Distribution is being carried out by the services of La Poste in a progressive manner and should be completed by Thursday 30 April, according to the Mairie de Monaco. If you do not receive the masks, please be patient and do not go to the Mairie before this date. The Mairie has already delivered masks to all OAPs resident in the Principality.

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation launches the campaign « A green shift? », a reflection on post-pandemic environmental perspectives: In its digital campaign entitled “A green shift? “a series of short video interviews, the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation is inviting personalities and scientists to take the floor to reflect on the link between the environment and the pandemic, on the current impact of the crisis in various regions of the world and on the perspectives for the “day after”.

Prince Albert visited the Larvotto construction site: The Sovereign was accompanied by Minister of State, Serge Telle, Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, Government Counsellor-Minister of Public Works, Environment and Town Planning, but also Didier Gamerdinger, Government Counsellor-Minister of Social Affairs and Health, as well as Richard Milanesio, Counsellor in the Prince’s Office, and Patrice Pastor, Deputy Chairman of Entreprises J.B. Pastor & Fils. Prince Albert was particularly interested in the measures taken to ensure the health and safety of all construction workers.

La F(ê)aites de la Danse cancelled : The second edition of La F(ê)aites de la Danse will not take place this year. This cancellation “responds to the necessary protection of the public and the artists. “Jean-Christophe Maillot, choreographer of the Ballets de Monte-Carlo, who launched the event in 2017, said: “We will do our utmost to find you again and to share again, together, these memorable moments which have enabled us to unite the public, the artists, the dancers and the professionals of the show.”

How to wear your mask?

