Solar & Energy Boat Challenge goes digital

The Monaco Solar and Energy Boat Challenge has changed its format this year to respect social distancing measures that the Prince’s Government has enforced while the Principality leaves lockdown. This virtual event will encourage the boating world’s key players to share ideas on environmentally friendly innovations and compete for top prizes.

The seventh edition of the Monaco Solar and Energy Boat Challenge will still go ahead, but industry leaders and the competition’s spectators will not come together to celebrate the event. Instead, yachting fans will experience the event behind their computer screens, from 30th June to 4th July 2020.

Participants will submit presentations to a technical panel chosen by the event’s organisers, detailing their work in one of three categories – Solar, Energy Class and Open Sea. The entrants will go through to an interview round and, if selected amongst the best, they will go forward to an awards ceremony.

First taking place in 2014, the event is organised by the Yacht Club de Monaco (YCM) alongside the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and International Powerboating Federation. For the past seven years, they have focused on making yachts’ energy systems emissions-free by bringing together boating and energy professionals, including researchers, academics and engineers. All share the same ambition to develop alternative propulsion systems to improve the industry’s impact on the Earth.

“Given the situation and to continue supporting the hard work already put in by teams, we felt we had to adapt,” explained YCM General Secretary Bernard d’Alessandri. “With all the uncertainty, we are not able to host a conventional event for the public. Last year, we had over a thousand visitors through the village and 350 participants. We had to find a solution to keep it going without contradicting the guidelines.”

Three awards will be handed out to the entrants after the four day series of interviews which boating fans can view online. These include the Innovation Prize, which will go to the team that shows the most advanced improvements in innovation, and the Eco-conception Prize, which is focused on energy efficiency and its contribution to the scientific community. The final award, the Spirit Prize, will be awarded to the participant showing the most originality in their presentation.

Each award is accompanied by €2,000 in prize money.