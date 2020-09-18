











Could eating blue algae save the planet? That is the latest idea of French startup Kyanos, which creates plant-based proteins from blue algae.

The Toulouse-based company has come up with a technology that allows en masse production of plant-based proteins from algae. The startup believes that its products can act as an environmentally-friendly substitute for animal-based proteins and help tackle world hunger as the global population is expected to grow to almost 10 billion by 2050.

This industrial way of producing plant-based protein allows unprecedented yields, cost effectiveness and health safety conditions while catering for the growing market expectations for healthy, environmentally friendly products Vinh Ly, CEO and founder of Kyanos

Using algae as healthy food

The company’s blue protein powder is a win for the sustainable food-industry: blue algae protein powder does not require synthetic fertilisers or exploitation of the soil for its production.

The innovative company, which is funded by the EU’s Horizon 2020 research program, sells both everyday protein supplements as well as a specific 5-day protein cure. Due to the powder’s high levels of Vitamin B12, the company markets its products as a good supplement for anyone following a vegan diet.

