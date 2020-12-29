











Meet Jérôme de Salvador, racing enthusiast and fairy godfather to classic cars. In his workshop, he can restore to perfection even the most battered of vintage cars.

In its seven years, the Moneghetti Garage has taken care of hundreds of classic cars, from straight-forward reparations to complete restorations, for the enjoyment of demanding collectors and racing enthusiasts.

Founder of the garage, Jérôme de Salvador is proud of being part of Monaco’s automobile tradition: from Prince Albert II’s vintage car collection, to the Monaco Grand Prix and the Monte-Carlo Rally.