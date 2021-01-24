











AS Monaco produced a fantastic second half comeback to defeat Marseille 3-1 at home, in a match where Niko Kovac’s decision to bring on Aleksandr Golovin and Stevan Jovetic proved crucial. Here are our player ratings from the match.

Benjamin Lecomte (6): Maybe on another day he could have saved Nemanja Radonjic’s goal, but was solid and commanded his area comfortably.

Djibril Sidibe (6): Caught out for Marseille’s opener, but grew into the game as it went on. Chimed in with some vital interceptions and tackles to snuff out many an attack. Whipped in some quality deliveries into the box too.

Caio Henrique (6.5): Did a super job of limiting Florian Thauvin’s impact by applying good pressure and making some neat tackles. Added valuable width to attacks down the left and linked play well with his passing.

Benoit Badiashile (6.5): Calm and composed in his stopping efforts, as he rarely looked troubled by the OM attack to win most of his duels. Hit some slick passes out from the back. Overall a very accomplished body of work.

Guillermo Maripan (7.5): On top of scoring a towering header, the Chilean was also strong defensively. Remained concentrated and aware of nearby threats, authoritatively winning the majority of his battles.

Aurelien Tchouameni (7.5): Scored his first goal of the season with a great header. Connected play well with his movement and smooth distribution. Broke up play effectively due to his classy reading of the play. Improving all the time.

Youssouf Fofana (8.5): Terrific display from Fofana in the heart of midfield alongside Tchouameni. Forceful in the tackle and keen to impose himself on his foes. His marauding forward runs and incisive passing were features going forward. Supported wide attacks by creating overloads to beat the press.

Sofiane Diop (6): Another solid showing, where he showcased his technical mastery. Engaged in some brilliant combination play and went on some eye catching dribbles to breeze by opponents. Replaced by debutant Krepin Diatta.

Ruben Aguiar (5.5): Wasn’t his best effort, but he was still full of energy and intensity, showing his commitment to the cause. Replaced by Aleksandr Golovin at half time, who was instrumental in changing the game by providing two wonderful assists and giving Monaco a spark going forward.

Kevin Volland (6): Couldn’t influence the game as he has been recently. Some upside could be drawn from his intelligent movement within the final third, which saw him persistently get into dangerous areas. Replaced by Pietro Pellegri.

Wissam Ben Yedder (6): Wasn’t his night, but he still caused havoc with his cunning movement in front of and behind the Marseille backline. Gave us many glimpses of his wicked ball control and ability to weave out of trouble. Replaced by Stevan Jovetic, who scored a sublime free kick late on.