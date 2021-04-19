











AS Monaco crushed Bordeaux in a sparkling 3-0 win away from home, with goals from Kevin Volland, Gelson Martins and Stevan Jovetic securing all three points. Here are our player ratings from the match.

Benjamin Lecomte (6.5): Solid in between the posts again, Lecomte was rarely troubled by the home side. Particularly notable was his second half save to deny Nicolas de Preville.

Djibril Sidibe (7.5): In a match where he completed seven defensive actions, Sidibe was a rock defensively. Proactive and aggressive, this was one of his most convincing displays. Offensive energy was notable too.

Benoit Badiashile (7.5): Commanding display from the young Frenchman, who continues his fine season. Aware of his surroundings and timed his interventions brilliantly, with him regaining possession regularly. Passing was polished as usual, with his crisp ball vital towards Volland’s goal.

Guillermo Maripan (7.5): Experience shone through, as he led the backline with authority and composure. Gave a sense of assurance and solidity to the defence. Also had a good battle with Hwang Ui-Jo.

Caio Henrique (7): Full of creativity, intelligence and dynamism going forward, the Brazilian constantly stamped his mark going forward. The fact Monaco channeled 42% of their attacks down his flank highlighted his value. Replaced by Fode Ballo-Toure.

Aurelien Tchouameni (8.5): Excelled against his former team, putting in a shift littered with upside. On top of supplying a smart assist for Martins, the youngster was vital in controlling possession and chimed in with countless interventions on the defensive end.

Youssouf Fofana (7.5): Monaco’s pressing machine constantly made life uncomfortable for his adversaries with his intensity, timing, physicality and athleticism seeing him impose himself. Consistent again and accentuated what an asset he is to Niko Kovac’s side. Replaced by Florentino Luis.

Gelson Martins (7): Very encouraging effort from the Portuguese, as he scored a goal and showed many glimpses of his neat passing and exciting dribbling skills. Pace, agility and cunning runs were a real threat to his foes. Replaced by Ruben Aguilar.

Aleksandr Golovin (6.5): Not at his best level, but still performed solidly. Despite getting into some brilliant positions, he just couldn’t find the decisive final touch. Replaced by Sofiane Diop.

Kevin Volland (7.5): Showcased his quality by scoring a cool goal, plus with his incisive passing under pressure, hold up play and clever movement. Defensive exertions were key as well, for he tracked back and pressed effectively.

Wissam Ben Yedder (7): Returning to the starting lineup, Ben Yedder vindicated Kovac’s decision by putting in a good shift. Supplied an assist for Volland while setting up a few more chances for others that weren’t finished. Movement and positional sense saw him persistently exploit gaps in front of and behind the Bordeaux backline and generate space for his colleagues. Replaced by Stevan Jovetic, who scored Monaco’s third.