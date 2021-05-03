











AS Monaco suffered their first loss in nine matches, as Lyon edged Niko Kovac’s men in an exhilarating clash that was littered with drama. Here are our player ratings from the match.

Benjamin Lecomte (5.5): Put in a strong first half, where he produced some excellent saves and looked comfortable. Was pretty powerless to stop all three of Lyon’s second half goals. Clean sheet streak was frustratingly ended too.

Djibril Sidibe (6): Got through a power of defensive work, as he completed four interceptions, three clearances and two tackles. Not as good offensively, but still did some decent work.

Guillermo Maripan (5): Despite a solid first half of work, the second period was tough for the Chilean powerhouse, as he struggled to deal with the pace and quality of Lyon’s talented frontline.

Axel Disasi (5): Looked assured and in control during the first half, with him hardly putting a foot wrong. The second half was much more challenging, though, as he could’ve done better for Memphis Depay’s goal. Was subbed off shortly after this goal. Replaced by Benoit Badiashile.

Caio Henrique (6): Did some good things, including some dynamic forward runs, smart passes and energetic defensive work to support his backline. Did have his problems too, where his passing sometimes lacked precision. Replaced by Pietro Pellegri.

Ruben Aguilar (5): Had a good battle with the classy Maxwel Cornet, as he acquitted himself admirably. Not at his best, but can’t fault his work rate, attitude and determination to help his team. Replaced by Willem Geubbels.

Aurelien Tchouameni (5.5): Was unable to have his usual impact on both sides of the ball. While he passed the ball reasonably well, wasn’t at his precise best. Lost Marcelo ahead of Lyon’s second goal and wasn’t as effective in regaining possession.

Youssouf Fofana (5.5): Much like his midfield partner, Fofana had a tough night at the office. Even though he did some positive things, that included some good pressing, useful interceptions and some progressive passes, he just couldn’t influence the game in his usual fashion. Replaced by Fode Ballo-Toure.

Cesc Fabregas (5.5): Creativity and vision was very handy indeed, with him generating three clear chances for his colleagues. Also helped connect midfield and attack with his space finding prowess, but overall struggled to stamp his mark as he would’ve liked. Replaced by Eliot Matazo.

Kevin Volland (7): Impressive shift from the German attacker, who showed his class with his crafty movement, tidy dribbling and neat passing. Scored Monaco’s opener with a wicked finish on a night where he had three shots, one key pass, one successful dribble and was fouled four times.

Wissam Ben Yedder (7.5): Brilliant effort from Monaco’s captain, with his superb assist for Volland and sublime Panenka penalty (which was his 100th goal in Ligue 1) particular highlights. Was a constant nuisance to Lyon due to his nifty work with the ball at his feet and astute movement. By the numbers, his three shots, two key passes, three won aerial duels and the fact he drew two fouls underlining his danger.