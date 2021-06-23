











The Grimaldi Forum will host the artmonte-carlo exhibition, showcasing contemporary and modern art, as well as design pieces.

After its success in 2019, artmonte-carlo is back for its fifth edition, from the 15 to 17 July 2021, in the Grimaldi Forum. Under the High Patronage of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, this artistic platform will unite collectors and art lovers in the region with its incredible pieces. Going from strength to strength, this art show has become the leading international art market event on the French Riviera.

Every year, artmonte-carlo displays pieces from around fifty carefully selected international galleries, including loyal art dealers such as Gagosian, Pace, Victoria Miro, White Cube, Franco Noero, Almine Rech, Perrotin, Tornabuoni Art, Continua, Mitterrand and De Jonckheere.

Internationally acclaimed exhibitionists

For this year’s event, artmonte-carlo will take a much more innovative and unique format, presenting works from some of the most prestigious, contemporary galleries, including Hauser & Wirth, PACE, White Cube, kamel mennour, Perrotin, Air de Paris, Almine Rech, Esther Schipper and Carpenters Workshop. Modern and antique dealers will also be at the event, such as Dickinson, Waddington Custot, Mazzoleni, Thomas Gibson Fine Art, Robilant + Voena and Moretti Fine Art.

Private collections and the region’s heritage will also be highlighted within the exhibition, adding another dimension to the fair. A range of high-end jewellery brands will also have their own section in the show. A huge piece created by the artist Otto Piene will go on display outside the Grimaldi Forum too, in collaboration with Berlin gallery Sprüth Magers.

Combining the art market with gallery pieces, a wide variety of works await you at this exciting exhibition.

Artmonte-carlo From 15 to 17 July Grimaldi Forum For more information, visit the artmonte-carlo website