











One of the most prestigious international galleries will soon be making its debut in the Principality. The inaugural exhibition in their new private viewing space will showcase works by Louise Bourgeois.

After exhibiting in London, Los Angeles and Hong-Kong, the contemporary art gallery Hauser & Wirth is opening a brand new space in the heart of Monte Carlo. Founded in 1922 in Zurich by Iwan Wirth, Manuela Wirth and Ursula Hauser, the gallery believes the Principality has the potential to strengthen its artists’ European presence. “Monaco was a destination for artists, writers, and filmmakers who were as captivated as we have been by the Côte d’Azur,” explained Iwan Wirth, President of Hauser & Wirth.

An inaugural exhibition dedicated to Louise Bourgeois

When the doors to this 290m2 exhibition space in the One Monte-Carlo district open later this year, visitors will be greeted with works from the Franco-American artist Louise Bourgeois. Most of the works were created between 1947 and 2008 and inspired by the themes of anxiety and desire: emotions frequently drawn upon by this artist. Entitled “Louise Bourgeois. Maladie de l’Amour”, this inaugural exhibition will be open from the 19 June until the 25 September 2021.

To mark the occasion, there will also be a three metre tall spider sculpture created by Louise Bourgeois on display at the gallery’s entrance in Boulingrins gardens.

