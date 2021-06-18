











Jazz, classical, electronic… there is something for every music lover on the Côte d’Azur this summer!

Peillon Jazz Festival: the newest addition

Whilst this festival is the baby of the group, the latest addition to the summer lineup looks just as exciting as the rest of the events on the bill. A whole host of talented musicians are taking to the stage for the very first year of this festival, as they pay tribute to the famous jazz drummer from Nice, Marc Peillon, on the Place Arnulf. From the 2 to 5 July, relax and enjoy music from the English crooner Hugh Coltman and sounds from the artist Laurent Coulondre, winner of the 2020 Victoires du Jazz award, as well as the many other talents joining them across these three days!

Peillon Jazz Festival Place Arnulf, Peillon village 2 to 5 July

For more information, visit the festival’s website

Nice Jazz Festival: the most international

To really make the most of the musical celebrations, “Nice Jazz Festival”, the world’s first ever jazz festival, is not to be missed. Created in 1948, Nice wanted to preserve its musical heritage, letting their jazz history live on for years to come. And this is exactly what they have done! Today, crowds flock from all over the world to attend this event. During their last edition, more than 60,000 people gathered in the iconic place Masséna to enjoy the music. From the 12 to 17 July, whilst the location remains the same as always, new artists are taking to the stage this year. Get ready to watch the internationally acclaimed French singer Woodkid perform, as well as Thomas Dutronc on his guitar, along with many, many more acts.

Nice Jazz Festival 12 to 17 July Place Masséna, Nice

For more information, visit the festival’s website

© City of Nice

Jazz à Juan: the most varied

Created in 1960, “Jazz à Juan”, the Afro-American music festival, has remained a firm favourite over the years. As such, it is now the oldest jazz festival in Europe! For its 60 edition, more than 200 musicians will take to the streets of Antibes, dancing along with their trumpets and saxophones. Amongst those playing will be American diva Melody Gardot, accompanied by the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra. Of course, there would be no festival without jazz, but this will not be the only genre of music visitors will hear. Rock, soul, funk, pop, blues, world music… the list goes on! No matter what you are into, there is something for everyone here, from the 9 to 25 July.

Jazz à Juan 9 to 25 July La Pinède, Juan-Les-Pins For more information, visit the festival’s website

Monte-Carlo Sporting Summer Festival: the most renowned

If you prefer a more local festival, this one in the Principality is perfect for you! For 45 years, the Monte-Carlo Sporting Summer Festival has been inviting the biggest names in music to perform in Monaco. From the 16 July to 14 August, the Principality will come alive with the sounds of Zucchero’s Italian songs, as well as Flamenco music from the Gipsy Kings. However, there is more to this festival than its must-see artists, so make sure to admire their superb stages too: the Salle des Étoiles, Opéra Garnier and the Place du Casino. Not only this, but enjoy everything the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer Resort has to offer, with games, shopping, art, nightlife and so much more to experience!

Monte-Carlo Sporting Summer Festival Salle des Étoiles 16 July to 14 August

For more information, visit the SBM website

© Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de mer

Festival de Musique de Menton: the most classic

Entertaining crowds for over 60 years, this festival is considered to be one of the oldest and most prestigious festivals in all of Europe. From the 31 July to 13 August, le Festival de Musique will welcome the greatest classical artists from all over the world. Playing on the legendary paved court of Saint-Michel, musicians will serenade guests in a magnificent setting. We are already looking forward to hearing music by Beatrice Rana, as well as Rafał Blechacz. Singing and dancing above the sea, opposite a beautiful baroque church, the city of Menton is in for a real treat.

Festival de Musique de Menton 31 July to 13 August Parvis de Saint-Michel, Menton

For more information, visit the festival’s website

Festival Villa Plages Électroniques de Cannes: the most electric

After postponing the festival last year, les plages électroniques de Cannes is coming back with a bang in 2021. Whilst partygoers will have to wait until next year before dancing on the sand on the plage du Palais des Festivals, they will still get to boogie in the Villa Rothschild from the 5 to 8 August. Whether popular amongst the local audience, or a big name on the international scene, all artists have the same job to do: showcase the main electronic trends as best they can. A packed electronic programme promises you will get to hear beats from the musician Myd, the singer Yseult and several other artists too.

Villa Plages Électroniques 5 to 8 August Villa Rothschild, 1 Avenue Jean de Noailles, Cannes

For more information, visit the website for the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès