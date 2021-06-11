











Just before summer begins, Monaco’s Blood Transfusion Centre is asking for your help.

In aid of World Blood Donor Day, there will be four opportunities to donate blood this month.

Quick and easy, all you need to do is go to the Princess Grace Hospital (CHPG) to donate from the 14 to 18 June.

Stocks running low

“We don’t have enough blood. We need 5000 bags of blood from the Principality, which means 1800 donors,” explained Hervé Renard, Director of the Blood Transfusion Centre at CHPG, during an interview with news channel Monaco Info.

Due to the pandemic, these figures have not improved. Also, since caravans are no longer allowed, as they take up too much space, donations have suffered even more.

When can you donate?

Monday 14 June, 8am-2pm

Tuesday 15 June, 8am-2pm

Wednesday 16 June, 10am-3pm

Thursday 17 June, 8am-2pm

To make an appointment, call +377 97 98 98 20.

For more information, visit the hospital’s website.