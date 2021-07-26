











AS Monaco has started its season ticket campaign for the 2021-2022 season.

After long months spent away from each other, AS Monaco and its supporters will finally be able to see one another in the Red and White den. The club has kicked off its season ticket campaign at the Stade Louis II ticket offices. The good news is that this season you do not need to travel to renew your subscription as it will be done automatically.

Following recent government announcements, the health pass is now compulsory for access to the Stade Louis II.

A surprise for the most loyal supporters

In order to reward your connection with the Club, AS Monaco has decided to offer you – in the event of a renewal for the 2021-2022 season – the four matches of the 2020-2021 season to which you were able to attend. The club will also postpone your subscription from last season free of charge for this new financial year. If this happens to be your case, you will also receive your place in the form of an e-ticket before the first game of the Ligue 1 Uber Eats season.

For more information, please visit AS Monaco.

To contact the ticket office: +377 92 05 37 54 or tickets@asmonaco.com