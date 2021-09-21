











It promises to be a busy day of sightseeing within the Principality.

This Sunday 26 September, the European Heritage Days will take place under the theme “Women and Heritage”. The Principality will take part in the festivities and will inaugurate the very first “Women’s Heritage Day”, which will highlight women who have contributed to shaping our society and who have remained in the shadows for too long.

On the programme, some forty unique sites will open their doors to you, such as the National Council, the Princess Grace Irish Library, the Museum of Stamps and Coins, the Car Collection of H.S.H. the Prince of Monaco, the Scientific Centre of Monaco, the lounges of the Monte-Carlo Casino…

Please note, however, that you will need to book your visits. Find all the information on the Monaco Heritage Day website.

Free travel in Monaco

The European Heritage Days are also an opportunity to discover soft mobility in Monaco. The Monaco Bus Company is offering its services to help you get around on Sunday: bus journeys will be free. Various applications are available to help you plan your journey efficiently.

However, if you come by car, take advantage of an exceptional rate of four euros for the day in the main car parks of the Principality: Jardin Exotique, Condamine, Pêcheurs, Stade Louis II, Boulingrins, Grimaldi Forum and La Colle.