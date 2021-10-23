











National Day 2021 will be celebrated with two free shows taking place on 10, 18 and 19 November.

Not long to go! The Government is keen to celebrate National Day with the whole community, and is putting on two free shows this year at the Espace Léo Ferré. Although tickets are free, you are kindly requested to book your seat in advance by collecting your invitation.

Monegasque citizens and their spouses can pick up their invitations at the Espace Léo Ferré on Wednesday 27 October from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or on Thursday 28 October from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. along with other residents. Please note: the number of places is limited.

“Gainsbourg for Kids” and “La Comédie musicale improvisée” improv’ show

On the bill for Wednesday 10 November at 3 p.m.: a show that will appeal to the whole family. “Gainsbourg for Kids” pays tribute to the great French singer, and is performed by the trio of artists Wanted Joe Dassin. The performance is suitable for children aged 6 and up. They must be accompanied by an adult.

More music on November 18 and 19, with “La Comédie musical improvisée”, again at the Espace Léo Ferré. You will have to decide on the theme for the evening just before the performance, and the ten actors/dancers/musicians/singers will dream up the show before your very eyes. An illustrator and a master of ceremonies will make the performance even more amazing!