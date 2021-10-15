











Douglas Watkin’s film was screened at the opening of the 23rd Festival des Antipodes in Saint-Tropez. A festival dedicated to Australian and New Zealand cinema.

On the evening of Wednesday 13 October, the film Alick and Albert, a 90-minute documentary, was premiered. Here’s a look back at this screening in the heart of the Renaissance cinema in Saint-Tropez.

©P. Fitte

©P. Fitte

©P. Fitte Prince Albert II was present at the 23rd Festival des Antipodes in Saint-Tropez for the screening of the documentary Alick and Albert – ©P. Fitte

Alick and Albert tells the story of the meeting between Prince Albert II and the Australian artist Alick Tipoti in 2016, on the occasion of the exhibition “Taba Naba, Australia, Oceania, and the arts of the peoples of the sea” at the Oceanographic Museum. Two years later, their friendship took a new turn on the island of Badu, in the Torres Strait, 14,000 kilometres from the Principality.

Two men bonding over the protection of the ocean

It is on this island in northern Australia that the artist and indigenous language activist welcomes Prince Albert II, and where they discuss the similarities and contrasts of their small communities, so far apart, and reflect on traditional societies and the environmental crisis they face. The two men, linked by their personal commitment to nature, especially the oceans, explore in this film the water pollution that threatens the people of Badu Island.

On the occasion of this premiere, the Sovereign Prince stated: “Despite the differences between our respective histories, cultures and environments, we share with Alick the same universal values: the love of nature and natural ecosystems, and the importance of reconciling man and nature.”

Although the release date has not yet been announced, viewers can already watch the trailer of this film whilst waiting to see it on the big screen.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LFmsZfDGLos