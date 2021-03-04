











Prince Albert II delivered a keynote speech on Wednesday 3 March as part of this year’s World Ocean Summit event organised by The Economist Group. Monaco’s Sovereign spoke about the importance of protecting the world’s oceans.

Over 5,000 people are participating this week in the eighth edition of the World Ocean Summit event, held online due to the pandemic. Prince Albert II joined over 150 speakers to discuss how to create a sustainable ocean economy. Many topics are covered over the five days, including conservation strategies, sustainable tourism and the transition to renewable energies.

Taking to the stage on the third day, the Sovereign spoke about the major challenges currently facing our oceans and the need to efficiently manage marine protected areas. “At a time when the world is plunged into a deadly pandemic, it is our duty to focus together on the ocean and its future,” said the Prince in his 17-minute speech. Moving forward we must view issues such as health, energy, the economy, trade and international security all in relation to the ocean, considering their impact on the world’s waters.

There are few issues as urgent and close to us as those concerning the ocean Prince Albert II

The ocean’s fate will affect human’s

During his speech, the Prince explained the direct link between human beings and the ocean. As pollution, overfishing and climate change wreak havoc in the deep blue, it is not just marine species that will suffer, as human beings are also a part of the food chain. In order to address these issues, he is hopeful that positive change will arise from the United Nations negotiations on biodiversity.

