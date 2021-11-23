We met up with chefs Ken Thomas and Cédric Campanella in the ‘pôle sucré’ at the Société des Bains de Mer.

We went underground, to the ‘pôle sucré’ at the Société des Bains de Mer, daily supplier of pastries to the hotels and restaurants in the Principality, to meet pastry chefs Ken Thomas, in charge of the ‘pôle sucré’, and Cédric Campanella. Cédric revealed his recipe for shortbread biscuits with Christmas spices and honey from La Roua.

The biscuits are available at the Chalet, on avenue de Monte-Carlo.

Ingredients

125g softened butter

80g brown sugar

1 free-range egg

300g flour

4g baking powder

1g 4-spice mix

1g cinnamon

100g honey

1 egg yoke (for the egg wash)

100g icing sugar (for the royal icing)

1 egg white (for the royal icing)

Lemon juice

Christmas shortbread recipe