Our editorial team’s recommendations will keep you busy from January 14 to 20.

Friday, 14 January

Celebrate 158 years of the Hôtel de Paris, in the Patio’s Winter Garden. You can enjoy an al fresco lunch and, above all, a chocolate bar in the lush garden.

Saturday, 15 January

The Théâtre des Muses presents the play “A ces idiots qui osent rêver” (To the idiots who dare to dream), at 8:30 pm. An American-style romantic comedy, inspired by the films La La Land or When Harry Met Sally, where a man and a woman each have a very specific take on love.

Sunday, 16 January

Round off the weekend with a long stroll with family or friends on the Route du Mimosa. A 130-kilometre route in eight sections, which stretches from Borme-les-Mimosas to Grasse.

Monday, 17 January

Head for the Oceanographic Museum to discover the underwater flora and fauna. The Museum is currently offering a 50% reduction on the first 200 tickets ordered with the code “50OCEANO”. Why not take part in our Facebook competition to try to win free tickets?

Tuesday, 18 January

At 8 p.m., the Théâtre des Variétés is showing Jean Renoir’s 1946 classic, “Partie de Campagne“, based on a short story by Guy de Maupassant. The screening will be followed by a conference by Olivier Curchod.

Wednesday, 19 January

Spend the afternoon with your children at the Princess Caroline Library, to hear a circus-themed story. Two sessions are available, one for 18+ months at 3:30 p.m., the other for two year olds and up at 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, 20 January

Time for the 90th Monte-Carlo Rally! You can admire the cars in Port Hercule, just before they head off for Lucéram. Come and see Sébastien Ogier, Thierry Neuville, Ott Tänak, Elfyn Evans and others set off at 6:45 p.m. Access is completely free.

