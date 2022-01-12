Head down the Route du Mimosa to see its eponymous and typical Mediterranean trees in bloom.

They call it “Riviera gold” and the “King of Winter”! Mimosa flowers from January to March, much to the delight of fans of these fragrant yellow flowers. The Route du Mimosa was created to link places where the mimosa is in full bloom. Its 130 km length is divided into eight sections…

The Route du Mimosa itinerary

It’s called Bormes-les-Mimosas for a reason! And this is where the famous Route du Mimosa starts, with 90 species of yellow-flowered trees. A little further on, at Les Maures, the second stage of the route takes you to the Domaine du Rayol. Mimosas feature strongly in these fabulous 20-hectare botanic gardens.

On to Sainte-Maxime where the Miss Mimosa election takes place every year, then to Saint-Raphaël and its February mimosa carnival. Mandelieu-la-Napoule, the fifth leg on the Route, also has annual festivities in honour of the “yellow gold”. Here you can see the biggest natural mimosa forest in Europe.

The small town of Tanneron is all about mimosa in winter, with tastings of mimosa-related products, sightseeing tours… This is also true of Pégomas with its ‘Jardin des Mimosas’. We end the trip in style at Grasse, capital of the world’s perfume industry.

