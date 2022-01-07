The Société des Bains de Mer offers a variety of tempting dining experiences to kick off 2022.

2022 is well underway, and as ever the SBM promises to delight Monegasques with gastronomic offerings to suit all tastes. Here’s a perfect day with SBM:

Let’s start with a gourmet brunch, for example the generous buffet at the Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo or at the chic Café de Paris Monte-Carlo brasserie. The “Champagne Brunch Party” at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort will appeal to those who never want the party to stop!

For lunch, let yourself be tempted by Chef Dominique Lory’s Gourmet menu, which you can enjoy at the Louis XV – Alain Ducasse restaurant. Exceptional meats, fine fish and local vegetables are cooked with panache, and paired with wines that are carefully selected by the sommelier. Would you rather take a detox break after the festive season? Head for L’Hirondelle, which provides dishes that are both healthy and tasty.

Ready for the second half of the day?

A short break for the children’s snack. Treat them to an unforgettable moment with magic lessons at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort. The famous magician Simeon Wolfgang puts on tailor-made workshops every Saturday afternoon. He teaches the art of conjuring, but also everything that goes with it: theatre, dance, comedy, costumes and props …

The sun is setting, time for a sundowner! So head on over to the Blue Gin. Its lounge bar has a heated terrace, with a view of the Mediterranean that never gets old. From Thursday to Saturday evening, you can also enjoy a brand new menu of sushi, sashimi and maki for Japanese food fans.

Another suggestion for dinner: the Blue Bay, which has just reopened. The Michelin-starred chef Marcel Ravin takes us on a culinary journey with local and Caribbean flavours. You can be (pleasantly) surprised by the green papaya spaghetti carbonara or by the choco and maracudja dessert, in an underwater decor.

Obviously, we do not advise you to follow this schedule to the letter, at least not all in the same day! Perhaps you could spread these pleasures over the month of January, for a tasty – but healthy – start to the year!

More details