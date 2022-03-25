Monaco Ocean Week was an opportunity for Bertrand Piccard, Swiss explorer and environmentalist, to present his innovative solutions for the planet prior to signing a partnership with the Prince Albert II Foundation.

Happy to be back in the Principality, Bertrand Piccard travelled to Monaco this week to represent the Solar Impulse Foundation throughout Monaco Ocean Week. You may recall Solar Impulse was the first plane to fly around the world without fuel or polluting emissions during the flight. It therefore seemed only natural for the Prince Albert II Foundation and the Solar Impulse Foundation to join forces.

“Our two foundations have solutions in common for protecting the environment in an economical and profitable way,” said Bertrand Piccard on Monaco Info. “It is important to stop spreading the message that ecology is expensive. Ecology is economically cost-effective.”

Nearly 1,400 solutions to protect the environment

Today, Solar Impulse Foundation certifies nearly 1,400 solutions that are capable of protecting the environment. These include solutions for rebuilding entire marine ecosystems, but also for recycling plastic waste in the automotive industry or recycling water. “If all these initiatives were implemented around the world, the oceans would not be inundated wih plastics.”

A reference perhaps to the startling video released by the Ramoge Agreement earlier this week, showing kilometres of plastic waste in the Monaco canyon, 30km off the coast of the Principality. For Bertrand Piccard, the fight for the protection of the environment is only intensifying on the planet, as demonstrated by the Eco Wave Power Global solution, certified by the Solar Impulse Foundation.

“Today, ecology is becoming an economic driving force. Eco Wave is a small startup that we discovered four years ago. It has since gone public and is now marketed worldwide. It is an opportunity to make energy instead of buring gas or oil.” Further proof that protecting the environment is more profitable than destroying it.