Excerpts from the film Persona are also projected on the walls, adding a cinematic dimension to the artist’s work.

“Sweet is the Swamp with its Secrets”. This is the title of the new exhibition currently on show at the Hauser & Wirth gallery. An exhibition of works by the American artist Roni Horn, with a selection of photographs and sculptures.

Self-portraits, photos of celebrities such as Isabelle Huppert, images captured in Iceland, where she stayed for her studies, or phallic images: the exhibition explores the terms of desire and sexuality.

“If you are interested in art and in Roni Horn’s work, I hope this exhibition will let you dive into her inner world and perhaps even into your own, to understand how the world affects you. This exhibition is an experience that will allow you to see how you feel about your own identity, your sexuality”, commented Jerry Gorovoy, curator of the exhibition, to Monaco Info.

The artist’s works are interlaced with six extracts from Ingmar Bergman’s 1966 film Persona, which are projected onto the walls. The idea is to showcase Roni Horn’s work, adding a cinematic dimension. The film will be screened in its entirety at an evening event in October.

The exhibition will remain in place until 17 December.

