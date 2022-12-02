2022 Peace and Sport Awards winners

The 13th edition of the Peace and Sport International Forum took place on Wednesday 30 November at the Fairmont. At the end of an intense day of discussion and debate, a number of prizes were awarded to the prestigious invited guests.

At the beginning of the ceremony, George Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia and 1995 Golden Ball winner, was presented with the Special Peace and Sport Award by Prince Albert II of Monaco for his commitment to democracy and reconciliation in his country.

International tennis player Ons Jabeur, an inspiration to women and young people all over the world, was awarded the Peace Champion of the Year Award. She follows in the footsteps of French basketball international Rudy Gobert, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, and international footballers Lionel Messi and Blaise Matuidi.

"I am delighted that so many high-level personalities have come together, after two years of pandemic, to reaffirm that sport provides solutions to the upsurge in conflict, division and hate speech," said Joël Bouzou, President and Founder of Peace and Sport.

"Fifteen years ago, the idea of peace through sport seemed utopian. Today, the recognition of sport as a tool for peace is gaining ground and stakeholders in peace through sport are able to provide concrete solutions to the problems encountered on a daily basis by those in the field."

The other winners:

- Special Jury Prize : The International Cycling Union (UCI), which has introduced solidarity initiatives aimed at female Afghan cyclists, enabling them to continue to practice their sport outside their country.

- April6 Initiative of the Year : Alfredo Harp Helu Foundation for Sport for its incredible implication in the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace.

- CSR Initiative of the Year: Oulmes Mineral Waters, which has put the education of young girls at the forefront of its CSR roadmap with the "Empowering Girls through Football" programme

- NGO of the Year : 4-H Zimbabwe Foundation for its Sport for Peace and Tolerance project, which aims to bring traditionally opposed community groups together through the organisation of sports tournaments.

- Institution of the Year: Birmingham City Council, which used the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games to strengthen links between communities from diverse ethnic backgrounds.