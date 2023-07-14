AS Monaco add friendlies with Bayern Munich and Genoa to their pre-season schedule

AS Monaco have just announced that they’ve organised two more friendlies against German powerhouses Bayern Munich and the newly promoted to Serie A Genoa, which will serve as valuable additional hit-outs to prepare them for the 2023/2024 campaign.

With a match this weekend scheduled vs. Cercle Brugge before heading to England, where they’ll be staying at the Three Lions’ home base and then face-off with Arsenal, Real Betis and Leeds United, these latest fixtures will be crucial in allowing Adi Hutter extra time to fully implement his philosophy.

Also set to provide brilliant opportunities for the younger talents to stamp their mark, the squad to ramp up the intensity in a competitive environment and for the players to get up to speed in terms of fitness, Hutter will be delighted to get in two more vital tests ahead of the Ligue 1 opener against Clermont Foot on August the 13th.

Meanwhile, in other news, Les Monegasques have unveiled their new home kit for the upcoming campaign, with the latest design from Kappa oozing class.

More information and where to purchase the new kit, plus the recently launched training range, can be found on AS Monaco’s official website here.