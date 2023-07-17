Friendly: AS Monaco defeated 3-0 by Cercle Brugge

AS Monaco’s second clash of their pre-season schedule didn’t go to plan, for Adi Hutter’s men suffered a 3-0 loss to Cercle Brugge.

The Match

Making a host of changes for this fixture as he balances giving the younger players some minutes and getting vital playing time into the more experienced players, Hutter picked a side that was a mix of youth and experience.

Starting the match immediately on the back foot, Cercle Brugge raced out of the blocks with two early attempts that Radoslaw Majecki dealt with admirably.

Takumi Minamimo then unleashed a solid effort on net to put their foes, who were well on top, on notice.

The Belgian outfit then translated their dominance onto the scoresheet when Thibo Somers propelled them into the lead with a wicked effort just prior to the half-hour mark.

Heading into the break down 1-0, things got even worse for ASM despite Hutter ringing the changes, as Somers bagged his second to double Cercle Brugge’s advantage in the 51st minute.

While Myron Boadu produced a decent shot shortly after, hoping to help get his team back into the contest, it frustratingly wasn’t to be, for Les Monegasques then conceded again when Yann Gboho struck 30 minutes from time.

Ultimately going on to lose 3-0, ASM will quickly move on from this result, as the team now heads to Birmingham for a training camp.

Up Next

As part of this week-long adventure, Monaco will enjoy some excellent tests to further help prepare them for the new Ligue 1 campaign, which will see them face Real Betis this Wednesday and then Leeds United on Saturday.